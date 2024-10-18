Following the success of Gadar 2, a lot is expected out of the upcoming Sunny Deol Films – Jatt, Lahore: 1947, Ramayana, and Border 2. The actor is playing to the gallery in all the feature films and the hope is on them to hit the bullseye at the Box-Office. Over the last few months, it was confirmed that Sunny Deol’s next after Gadar 2 will be Lahore: 1947, and the film will hit the big screen during the Republic Day 2025 weekend. However, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Sunny Deol is no longer coming with Lahore: 1947 on the aforementioned date.

According to sources close to the development, Sunny Deol is all set to treat his audiences on the Republic Day 2025 weekend with the Gopichand Malineni-directed Jatt. “The official announcement around the release date will be made soon but they are aiming at this date for the arrival of Jatt. Mythri Production, and Sunny Deol feel that Republic Day is the perfect time for the arrival of this action-packed entertainer. Its features Sunny in the titular role and his character will have larger-than-life traits of a Jatt,” revealed a source close to the development.

The source further added that the premise of Jatt has patriotic flavour too, and the audience is on for a shock once they see the visuals. “It’s a big budget action entertainer with a strong emotional core – a genre that Sunny has excelled at in his career. The makers are excited to unleash this beast for the cinema-going audience,” the source added.

Talking of Lahore: 1947, the Aamir Khan-produced film is aiming at a release in the window of March to June. “The post-production work is going on in full swing under the supervision of director Rajkumar Santoshi, and the makers don’t want to compromise on the visuals of partition, as also the aesthetics of the era gone by. A release date of Lahore: 1947 will be announced once the first edit is locked,” the source concluded.

Interestingly, Aamir has one more film in the post-production stage – Sitaare Zameen Par – which features him in the lead. The release date of SZP and Lahore: 1947 will be decided in tandem, as the idea is to space them out well, and make a grand slate announcement. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

