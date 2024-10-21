Mrunal Thakur channels her inner Zendaya in not-so-ordinary double-breasted jacket

Mrunal Thakur often leaves us awestruck with glamorous looks, and her recent outfit is proof of it. The actress recently took to her Instagram to share her picture in a Zendaya-inspired blazer outfit. Her pick gave the perfect boss babe vibes, and we just couldn’t keep our eyes off it. Just like us, if you’re curious about the small details of her entire attire, then let’s have a closer look at it.

Mrunal took to her Instagram to share a picture in the double-breasted jacket for the Miami Film Festival 2024. Her glamorous look featured an oversized black double-breasted jacket with a structured silhouette, creating a striking mix of boldness and confidence. She paired it with a white button-up shirt and a brown knotted tie, allowing her outfit to be the focus point.

Just like her classy wardrobe pick, her choice of accessories was just impactful. To add a bit of elegance and a feminine touch, the Hi Nanna actress chose golden stud earrings and statement rings. The minimally aesthetic accessories made her outfit shine without adding too much bling.

Another feature that caught our eye was her glamorous makeup. To add a bit of drama and extra oomph to her boss lady avatar, Mrunal went for a bold makeup look. Our focus is clearly on her eyes, where she opted for black eyeshadow, long eyelashes, and a bit of kajal. In contrast to her bold eyes, she added subtle glam to her cheeks with a blush, contour nose, and nude lipstick that perfectly highlighted her features.

For some boss-babe vibes, Mrunal chose to tie her hair back in a neat and sleek bun, and we’re surely trying this on our next outing. Her bun hairstyle kept our eyes stuck on her stunning outfit and glamorous makeup.

In the overall styling, Mrunal surely slayed her bare-legged look and added the right amount of edge with her heels. To complement her bold outfit and complete the look, the actress opted for black pointed heels, ensuring her outfit looked on point from head to toe.

Mrunal’s choice of Zendaya-inspired bossy babe outfit was totally a 10/10 pick, and we can’t wait to see more of it.

