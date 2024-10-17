Heather Gay’s Weight Loss: How the ‘RHOSCLC’ Star Shed 25 lbs with Ozempic

The American television personality, Heather Gay’s weight loss journey has been making rounds on the internet since the day she rocked her fit on The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City season 5 premiere. Her slimmed appearance garnered public attention just like her remarkable professional career.

Heather Gay is not only a popular TV personality but also a phenomenal author and businesswoman. In September 2024, she debuted her new look, leaving fans and admirers awestruck. She dropped 25 pounds with the help of Ozempic, an FDA-approved Type 2 diabetes medication, a healthy diet, and a dedicated workout routine.

As you scroll ahead, you will get to know more about weight loss secrets. Let’s get started!

Who Is Heather Gay?

Heather Jill Deans aka Heather Gay was born on June 29, 1974, in California, U.S. She struck stardom after her appearance on the reality television series, The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City. Heather also starred in a couple of talk shows, including Sherri, The Wendy Williams Show, and Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

In 2023, Gay published her book Bad Mormon: A Memoir which ranked on the list of New York’s best sellers. Alongside her career, her personal life and stunning appearances have been in constant limelight.

The American personality lost weight and here’s how.

How Did Heather Gay Manage to Lose Weight?

Heather Gay appeared on the RHOSLC season 5 premiere and debuted her 25-lb weight loss. Her slimmer figure garnered attention, making her spill the beans and open up about her weight loss journey.

Advertisement

In today’s era, multiple weight loss interventions are developed, including antiobesity medications, surgical procedures, and lifestyle and behavioral modifications. These interventions focus on improving the quality of life and controlling weight. Heather Gay embarked on her journey with a semaglutide called Ozempic, which has taken the Hollywood industry by storm. It is a glucagon-like peptide-1, which is supposed to be a diabetes medication but is commonly used as a weight loss drug ( 1 ).

Back in 2023, the reality star confessed that when she lost just 5 pounds, people around were extremely nice to her. Heather believes that it was the way the world worked, which disappointed her the most.

The star’s weight loss wasn’t exactly what she yearned for. After her dramatic transformation, she felt criticized for using Ozempic to attain a slim figure. In June 2021, the US Food and Drug Administration approved the drug for long-term weight management ( 1 ).

In one of the confessional interviews, Gay expressed that she was once body-shamed for being on medication and overweight. She then clapped back at all the detrimental comments made by audiences for disparaging her choice. At that time, Ozempic was available and she was glad it helped her.

Advertisement

She sought the help of injectables that curbed her appetite and made her a lot healthier. However, as a human being, she is still her previous self. She liked herself back then as well as now.

Read More: Lena Dunham’s Weight Loss And Gain Saga: Here’s How She Transformed Herself

Insights Into Heather Gay’s Weight Loss Diet Plan

The Bad Mormon author publically expressed that she used to feel the pressure of losing weight. While addressing the critics and disclosing her weight loss secret, she mentioned that it was a long, over-due glow-up.

Heather hasn’t disclosed much about her weight loss diet plan. As per research, low-carbohydrate and high-protein diets, as well as intermittent fasting are suggested to promote greater weight loss ( 2 ).

Reportedly, she consumed eggs and incorporated lots of greens into her diet. Eggs are inexpensive but highly nutritious food. They contain high-quality proteins, fats, vitamins, and minerals, and provide all the necessary nutrients that impact human health ( 3 ).

Advertisement

Additionally, she is obsessed with keto-friendly mini cheeses like the Babybel cheese. Whenever she tried to do Keto, she used to get blue cheese dressing along with some yogurt. Blue cheese constitute a valuable source of nutrients, including minerals, proteins and vitamins as they highly complex biochemical and microbiological changes during the ripening process.

Thus, Gay believes such a combination is more of a thoughtful bite than an impulsive snack. As per research, the keto diet which is very low in carbohydrates has shown efficacy in rapid weight loss ( 4 ).

Nonetheless, besides Heather’s weight loss diet plan, her experience with Ozempic was also quite pleasing.

Read More: Tom Brady’s Diet Plan: Weight Loss, Benefits of TB12, Pros And Cons

Details About Heather Gay’s Workout Plan

The public figure has never publicly spoken about her workout plan that contributed to weight loss. However, research states that physical activity or any form of exercise is extremely beneficial to health. It is also clearly effective in the prevention of cardiovascular disease ( 5 ).

Read More: 50 Cent’s Weight Loss Secret: How He Lost 43 lbs without Ozempic

Heather Gay’s Weight Loss Transformation Photos

Before

After

Heather Gay’s weight loss has been an inspiring story. With a combination of controversial weight loss drugs and a healthy diet, she was able to slim down. Despite all the criticisms, she has remained true to herself and embraced a drastic body transformation.

Advertisement

Gay’s way of living has also played a significant role in her weight loss success. Overall, her health journey serves as a reminder that attaining health and fitness goals is an individualized process. Plus, her openness and experiences have inspired many admirers and fans around the world.

Sources:

1. Weight Loss Outcomes Associated With Semaglutide Treatment for Patients With Overweight or Obesity

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC9486455/

2. Scientific evidence of diets for weight loss: Different macronutrient composition, intermittent fasting, and popular diets

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0899900719301030

3.The Impact of Egg Nutrient Composition and Its Consumption on Cholesterol Homeostasis

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC6126094/

4. Ketogenic Diet

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/books/NBK499830/

5. Health benefits of physical activity: the evidence

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC1402378/