Sara Tendulkar slays in her white co-ord set but it’s the Bvlgari bag worth Rs 2,74,462 that really takes the cake

It is a well-known fact that fashion is an innate quality for some individuals, and Sara Tendulkar belongs to the privileged few who can attract attention effortlessly! Recently, the daughter of cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar attended an event with her mom, looking absolutely stunning in a gorgeous two-piece white co-ord set. Let’s take a closer look at her white outfit.

Sara wore a beautiful half-sleeve white cropped jacket with lapels, front pockets, and buttons over a fitted white top. The expertly constructed jacket added a playful yet elegant appeal, perfectly showcasing her figure.

Accompanying the jacket were wide-leg trousers that mirrored its design. The pants featured pockets and buttons, adding thoughtful details that enhanced the overall look. A tie-up belt with a knot detail at the waist perfectly finished off the outfit, emphasizing her silhouette and adding an extra dimension of style.

However, it was not just her outfit that captured attention; her accessories and makeup were also on point! Sara elevated her look with pointed-toe white heels that perfectly complemented her monochrome outfit. She accessorized with a stunning Van Cleef bracelet and pendant that any fashion lover would envy. Simple diamond stud earrings provided just the right amount of sparkle without overpowering the elegant aesthetic.

But what thrilled us the most? Her Bvlgari bag! This extraordinary handbag valued at an astonishing price of ₹2,74,462 was the crowning glory, which proves Sara's affinity for high end fashion. Clearly, she knows good pieces that will not only complete her look but make a strong statement as well.

For her makeup, Sara opted for a fresh look that perfectly complemented her outfit. She applied blush to her cheeks for a natural, warm flush and chose a soft pink lip color that added a feminine touch. Her eyes looked enchanting with bronze eyeshadow, even eyeliner, and mascara that beautifully accentuated her features. To complete the look, she styled her hair in a slicked-back ponytail, creating a sharp appearance that highlighted her facial features.

It's no wonder Sara Tendulkar has earned the status of a fashionista to watch with this look. She has a brilliant way of balancing sophistication and modernity, and we can’t wait to see more of her! There's more to come—don't fret; the diva has just begun!

