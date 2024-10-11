Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video Review: Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri film is a love letter to the unadulterated comedy ensembles we grew up loving

Plot:

Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video is set in the year 1997. Vicky (Rajkummar Rao) and Vidya (Triptii Dimri), mutually plan on making a s*x video of theirs, from their first night as a married couple in Goa, so that they can revisit it later and reminisce on the fond memories that they have created together. One morning, Vicky find out that the CD player and the CD with their honeymoon night video is stolen. He doesn't let Vidya know about it. He tries all that he can to get back the CD having their explicit video. Vidya, who is unaware that the CD is stolen, starts to feel that Vicky is having a secret affair, as she follows him as he tries to recover the lost CD.

Will Vicky get back the CD or will he not? Does Vidya come to know about the lost CD? What else happens to make the situation even crazier for Vicky and Vidya (and others)? Watch Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video to find out.

What works for Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video

Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video is unadulterated comedy at its best. The dialogues range from witty to stupid to being completely unhinged and that makes for a great combo if we go to see. Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video either makes you laugh a lot or it makes you feel nostalgic about the comedies and dramas of the 90s and 00s. The movie doesn't take itself too seriously. It has its intentions clear and that is of taking its viewers on a trip down memory lane; To a time when things were simpler and to a time when we used to find pleasure and happiness in the littlest of things.

The ensemble consisting of such powerful comic artists elevates the experience of the film. Almost every scene has a comic punch and while it doesn't always land, atleast the absurdness of the situation gets you to chuckle a bit. The drama in the climax is well staged and it hits the right notes. If the climax and post climax scenes fell flat, the film would too. Luckily, that doesn't happen as Raaj Shaandilyaa is in total control. The songs, few new and few recreated, are all thoroughly enjoyable. Couple of the songs don't really take the story forward but they still work on an individual level.

Yes, Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video is heavily inspired. A film that it has directly drawn inspiration from is S*xtape. But everything built around the core conflict is what makes Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video the very likeable and credible film that has turned out to be.

What doesn't work for Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video

Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video is probably 25 minutes too long. If trimmed by 25 minutes, the film could've become really crisp, with lots to admire and appreciate. Few stereotypical jokes and conflicts of Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video don't sit well. The movie is quite generic overall and it doesn't try to be too different. Rather, it tries to be something that has got acceptance from audiences in the past and something that audiences gradually drifted away from but wouldn't mind revisiting.

Despite the little grievances, Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video comes through as a fun, lighthearted, timepass flick you always knew you needed while you consumed all of the world's acclaimed content.

Watch the Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video Trailer

Performances in Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video

Rajkummar Rao as Vicky is good and dependable. He has a great comic timing. On the hindsight, you do feel a repetitiveness in his performance. Triptii Dimri as Vidya is well cast. The small town character suits her well. Despite her comedy not always hitting the right notes, one does feel that it is a type of role that is tailor-made for her. Once she gets into her groove, she can make comedy her forte. The ensemble cast consisting of brilliant actors like Vijay Raaz, Mallika Sherawat, Tiku Talsania, Archana Puran Singh and Mukesh Tiwari among many others, elevate the film with their comic presence. Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video is infact a love letter to all the comic artists who made our childhood awesome.

Final Verdict of Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video

Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video is a fun, lighthearted comedy-drama that falls in the category of a good timepass watch. It gives major nostalgia, especially to those who have grown up watching the comedies of the 90s and 00s, and it transports you to a simpler time. Despite slight issues with the length and editing, Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video warrants a watch in theatres with friends and family.

You can watch Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video at a theatre near you now.

