EXCLUSIVE: Diljit Dosanjh is 'khoobsurat insaan' says Badshah; Shreya Ghoshal wants to steal singer-actor’s sense of humor

Shreya Ghoshal and Badshah are two ace singers who enjoy the love of scores of fans. While they are living legends and inspirations to many, the two playback singers also want to steal some things from actor-singer-performer Diljit Dosanjh. During an exclusive interaction with Pinkvilla, Badshah called the Crew star 'khoobsurat insaan' while Shreya revealed she is impressed by his sense of humor.

For the first time, Shreya Ghoshal and Badshah are working together as judges for a singing reality show. Apart from spending time on set, the two music maestros also shared the couch during a recent exclusive interview with us. While talking about the industry and the big guns from the singing universe, they heaped praise on Diljit Dosanjh. When quizzed about what quality of the actor-singer they admire and would want to steal, Shreya stated she loves how full of life and energetic he is.

She added, “Mujhey Diljit Dosanjh ka sense of humor bhi sahi lagta hai. I want to steal that. He is always funny. (I want to steal Diljit Dosanjh’s sense of humor.)” To this, Badshah added, “He is effortlessly funny.” They both agreed that he is honest and sweet. The rapper also mentioned that the Amar Singh Chamkila actor is a ‘khoobsurat insaan'. He added, “Kuch bhi chura lo inse vo value addition hoga. In fact, Arijit sir se leke, AR Rahman and Sonu Nigam, sab se kuch bhi mil jae, 5-minute bhi mil jae unke saath, boht hai. (Whatever you steal from Diljit will be a value addition. In fact, any that you can get from Arijit, AR Rahman, or Sonu Nigam, even their 5-minutes are enough.)”

Watch the entire interview below:

During the conversation with us, the Paani Paani singer also expressed that he wants to steal the Grammy Award from AR Rahman. The Kala Chashma singer further added, “Maine sir ko ek do baari dekha hai aur woh baithte aur piano pe kuch bajate hai aur mujhe lagta hai waah, khatam hote hi woh kehte hai yeh bakwaas hai. (I have seen sir once or twice sitting on his piano and playing a beat. When it ends, I think, wow, it was so good, and he immediately says it was bad.)”

Badshah and Diljit worked on the song Naina for the film Crew. Recently, the rapper also attended Dosanjh’s concert in London with Hania Aamir.

