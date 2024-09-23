Ryan Gosling’s Plastic Surgery Rumors for His New Film “The Fall Guy”

Sometimes, we love our favorite actors so much that we wish they stay the same forever. However, that’s an unrealistic expectation, as stars too, change with age, appearance, expertise, exposure, etc. When an actor’s appearance changes due to such lifestyle factors, most people overlook those realistic explanations and jump to conclusions about them getting cosmetic surgery. Ryan Gosling’s plastic surgery rumors are not an exception to this!

It appears that the higher the 43-year-old actor climbs up the career ladder, given his incredible talent, the more rumors about him and his appearance get stronger. While some make groundless assumptions about his fitness, others accuse him of getting facial surgery or dermal fillers.

Considering it is Hollywood, people find it hard to flag these rumors as untrue. But did Ryan Gosling indeed get a facial rejuvenation surgery or fillers of any sort? We’ve stated facts about the same in this article, but first, let’s roll our eyes over to learn a bit more about the actor.

Who Is Ryan Gosling?

Born on 12th November 1980, Ryan Thomas Gosling is a famous actor of Canadian origin, who distinguished himself in Hollywood and gained much stardom. Very few people know that before Gosling made his name in Hollywood with The Notebook, he started his career as a child artist on Mickey Mouse Club (1989-1996) alongside other popular names such as Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera. He also starred in the popular 90s children’s horror show Are You Afraid of the Dark (1995) and on Goosebumps (1996) in its ever-popular episode Say Cheese And Die.

Advertisement

Gosling made his breakthrough in films with the 2001 American drama film The Believer, followed by The Notebook (2004) starring Rachel McAdams — the film that became a major milestone in his acting career. The fantastic actor that he was (and is), he took up niche and independent films at the beginning of his career to explore different characters and become more versatile in his craft. These included critically acclaimed films like Half Nelson (2006), Lars And the Real Girl (2007), and Blue Valentine (2010) — his performance in the latter has a wide fan base to date.

Of course, his career shot up with massive commercial hits like Crazy, Stupid, Love, The Ides of March, Drive, The Big Short, The Nice Guys, First Man — and to top them all up — La La Land. These films won him several accolades and gave the audience an opportunity to see Gosling across genres like romance, action, political drama, etc.

Advertisement

After The Notebook, First Man, and La La Land, the blockbuster that made Gosling’s career reach yet another milestone was 2023’s Barbie (opposite Margot Robbie ), which gained a massive fanbase worldwide. This year, Gosling’s action comedy The Fall Guy (opposite Emily Blunt ) somehow earned much critical acclaim and appreciation from fans while somehow also underperforming at the box office. It is his role in this film that sparked several rumors about his cosmetic transformation. Let’s learn a bit more about that.

Did Ryan Gosling Have a Cosmetic Surgery?

There is no evidence confirming that Ryan Gosling indeed had cosmetic surgery. Most rumors around it are grounded in the very subtle changes in his appearance, which could be attributed to numerous reasons other than plastic surgery, such as aging, makeup, lack of sleep, lifestyle changes, etc.

That said, the lack of evidence has not stopped critics and netizens from jumping to conclusions about him getting plastic surgery or dermal fillers, some even pointing out that his “purported” may have been influenced by his partner Eva Mendes.

Advertisement

Public Opinion About Ryan Gosling’s Facial Fillers And Plastic Surgery for Upcoming Film “The Fall Guy”

For his 2023 blockbuster hit Barbie, Gosling was nominated for the Oscar alongside the Oppenheimer star Emily Blunt. Both co-stars of The Fall Guy had a funny moment during the awards, battling about the successes of their respective films. During the event, many fans observed some changes in Gosling’s physical appearance, which ignited cosmetic surgery rumors.

One critical netizen commented, “Filler is all I see,” while the other noted how both Blunt and Gosling looked “unreasonable” with “too much filler.” A nasty comment read, “I am begging these two to stop messing with their faces.”

A common assumption that Ryan Gosling’s speculated fillers were influenced by his Eva Mendes spurred more discussion on this matter online. Mendes had turned to Instagram sharing a post with seven needles inserted at her jaw for a mono-threading procedure.

Mono-threading is a non-surgical cosmetic procedure that helps improve the skin’s tone and texture by boosting collagen ( 1 ), ( 2 ). Mendes had also claimed that when the time comes, she’s willing to nip and tuck it (the imperfections in her face) all away (in reference to cosmetic surgeries)!

Advertisement

However, due to a lack of knowledge, fans have linked this to plastic surgery and Botox, thereby claiming that Ryan Gosling may have taken the bait too. Now, Ryan Gosling may too, have engaged in facial rejuvenation procedures that didn’t comprise any surgery. “There’s no doubt her interest in this has rubbed off on him, plus it’s Hollywood, everyone’s doing it,” commented a critic. However, we don’t have sufficient evidence to claim this either.

Like the Oscar, Gosling’s appearance was also scrutinized when he attended SXSW for the premiere of The Fall Guy. Deviating the focus from what the 44-year-old actor said about his upcoming film, netizens started making assumptions about his changing appearance. One commenter expressed their disbelief saying, “What's going on with Ryan Gosling's face?” while another concluded, “He got old.”

One troll made an obscene, sexist comment saying, “Look what a plastic surgeon did to Ryan Gosling's face. Men...don't do this.” “Cheek filler overload,” “Fillers ruined him,” etc. were some other nasty comments that followed.

Read More: Ryan Gosling's Workout Routine: How He Bulked up for “The Fall Guy”

Have There Been Any Specific Changes in Ryan Gosling’s Appearance?

Advertisement

Chicago-based plastic surgeon, Dr. Otto Placik (the founder of bodysculptor.com) — who did not treat Gosling — made very public speculation about changes in Ryan Gosling’s appearance. He mentioned that Gosling’s cheeks appear significantly larger and fuller, which hints at fillers, fat, or implants. He also mentioned that the outer corner of Gosling’s eyes looks a bit odd, while the crow’s feet area indicates a Botox.

The following are the subtle changes that have been observed in The Fall Guy star’s appearance:

1. Eye Area:

Including Dr. Placik, some have observed changes around Ryan Gosling’s eye area. They suggest that his eyelids look a bit thicker and that the area around the crow’s feet has become plumper, hinting at fillers. However, the difference is quite subtle, and the speculations seem highly subjective.

Lifestyle factors such as sleep may contribute to puffiness around the eyes too. Besides, some of his recent pictures around the release of The Fall Guy do show some crow’s feet, which looks rather natural with this smile, raising questions on the speculations.

( Image Credit: Getty Images )

2. Nose:

Speculations about Ryan Gosling’s rhinoplasty or nose job are quite common too. However, this surmise seems quite baseless as the actor’s face and nose shape have always been symmetrical. Any slight changes in its appearance can easily be attributed to aging and lifestyle — after all, no one’s face stays exactly the same!

3. Cheeks:

Among all the changes in Ryan Gosling’s appearance that have been talked about, this one indeed seems apparent when comparing his past and present pictures. The La La Land star has always had a slim, chiseled face.

However, in his recent pictures at the Oscar 2024 as well as during the promotions and premiere of The Fall Guy, his cheeks look strikingly plumper. Much of his facial skin looks a lot fuller and smoother than before. This could be attributed to makeup, improved lifestyle, or non-invasive skin rejuvenation conducted by a dermatologist. Even so, critics are firm on their ground that this is a result of aesthetic surgery or cheek fillers.

( Image Credit: Getty Images )

4. Jaw:

Ryan Gosling’s face has always been symmetrical, with a sharp jawline. Of all his facial features, the jaw has been discussed the least as it looks about the same as before. However, the slight puffy appearance that people have noticed on his face has taken the edge off his jawline just a little bit.

Advertisement

5. Forehead:

Too many people speculate that Ryan Gosling indeed got Botox done to reduce the appearance of wrinkles on his face. The 43-year-old actor looks significantly healthy and young for his age, spurring conversations about Botox and facelifts that Gosling may have tried out.

That said, Ryan Gosling still looks super attractive and dashing according to us, and the slight changes that have been noticed on his face can be attributed to several other reasons. Besides, the subtle deviations in Ryan Gosling’s appearance can be caused by numerous factors other than surgery.

( Image Credit: Getty Images )

It isn’t surprising that Ryan Gosling’s plastic surgery rumors became common during a phase when his career was blossoming. Alongside increasing appreciation for actors’ performances and talent, rumors about their cosmetic surgery procedures, criticism of his classic pillow-face appearance, use of weight loss drugs, relationship status, etc. gain momentum too. However, it is only an indicator that the actor is making progress in their career, and the sky’s the limit for how much they can achieve.

Sources:

1. Procedure for Treatment of Cheeks with Mono Threads

https://link.springer.com/chapter/10.1007/978-3-031-36468-6_20

2. Thread Lifts: A Critical Analysis of Treatment Modalities - JDDonline - Journal of Drugs in Dermatology

https://jddonline.com/articles/thread-lifts-a-critical-analysis-of-treatment-modalities-S1545961620P0413X