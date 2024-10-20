Sonam Kapoor ditches red for sage green tissue lehenga styled with a long jacket on Karva Chauth 2024

Sonam Kapoor dazzled in an unconventional sage green tissue lehenga for the Karva Chauth celebration at dad Anil Kapoor's house. Interestingly, she ditched the traditional red and embraced a fresh palette that perfectly highlighted her impeccable style. Kapoor styled her custom Punit Balana tissue lehenga with a front button blouse and an intricately embroidered long jacket. Styled by Rhea Kapoor, the flared sleeves of the long jacket and dupatta added an element of sophistication and grace. The gold Marodi and patchwork detailing add an air of regal opulence.

While the lehenga set might look a bit confusing with the jacket-on-jacket style, it's a known fact that only Sonam Kapoor can pull off something that balances traditional with modern elements. However, the sage green hue is something that brides can look forward to for their Mehendi ceremony. One can see in the photos below that Sonam Kapoor accessorized the look with a matching potli bag and statement-making heavy earrings. However, the stack of colorful bangles added a unique touch to the look overall.

Beauty-wise, Sonam kept it flawless and truly showcased how to blend tradition with modernity. With her hair tied in half, she completed her Karwa Chauth look with highly bronzed cheeks, mascara, a small bindi, and glossy lips. Leave everything and notice the shapes of the moon in half and full, all over her neck as a part of her makeup by Namrata Soni.

For the uninitiated, Karva Chauth moon is super important for those fasting since they can only break their fast after spotting the moon in the sky.

Advertisement

What do you think about Sonam Kapoor's latest green look? Let us know in the comment section below.

Meanwhile, Raveena Tandon, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Mira Rajput Kapoor, and many other Bollywood wives gathered at Anil Kapoor and Sunita's house for Karwa Chauth celebrations.

ALSO READ: Mira Rajput vs Shilpa Shetty; who pulled off the Karva Chauth look better in a red saree?