Karan Kundrra drops sweetest wish for Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary's baby girl; calls himself little muchkin's 'favorite uncle'

Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary are on cloud nine as the couple welcomed a baby girl. The newly turned parents are yet to make an official announcement. Meanwhile, Prince’s BFF Karan Kundra congratulated the couple and extended heartfelt wishes for their little daughter.

Taking to his Instagram stories, the former Bigg Boss 15 contestant shared a picture of Prince and Yuvika. Sending best wishes to them, Kundrra wrote, "Congrats my Loves." He also added, "She's a librannnn like her favorite uncle."

According to the Times of India, Yuvika Chaudhary delivered the baby on October 19. While talking to the publication, Prince Narula's father, Joginder Narula, joyfully confirmed the arrival of his granddaughter. He shared his overwhelming happiness and gratitude, stating, "We are truly blessed and incredibly happy." The family is filled with excitement as they embark on this new chapter together.

Talking about their love story, Prince and Narula fell in love during their stints in Bigg Boss 9. The duo have been together in every ups and downs of life. After a brief courtship, the couple tied the wedding knot in October 2018. Earlier this month in June, the couple announced their pregnancy on social media in a very unique way.

Revealing the pregnancy news, the Roadies fame wrote, "Hi everyone, I don’t know how to express my feeling right now bec hum bhttt kush bhe hai same time nervous bhe hai thankful bhe bhagwan ka or parents k liye super excited bhe hai. Kyu ke privika baby ane wala hai bht jald ab sab uske liye ho jai ga baby."

Ahead of their baby's arrival, PriVika hosted a grand baby shower in August 2024. Besides their family members, Prince and Yuvika's close friends marked their attendance at the event. From Kishwer Merchant and Suyyash Rai to Mahhi Vij, several renowned television personalities were present in the evening.

