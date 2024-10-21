Top 5 Banarasi saree blouse designs inspired by celebs like Deepika padukone, Alia Bhatt and more to give tradition a trendy twist

When you think of a Banarasi saree, it invokes thoughts of opulent fabrics, elaborate designs, and eternal sophistication. However, the most overlooked yet crucial aspect of the attire is the blouse! A Banarasi saree can go from looking good to looking stunning if one chooses the right blouse. With that being said, here are the top 5 Banarasi saree blouse designs that will work for any occasion while keeping the traditional vibe intact.

5 Trendy Banarasi saree blouse designs

1.Strapless blouse

A strapless blouse combined with a Banarasi saree, similar to Alia Bhatt’s style, is a daring and modern choice that exudes elegance and confidence. To achieve this look, opt for a fitted blouse that highlights your shoulders and collarbones, ideally adorned with intricate embroidery or zari work that complements the luxurious feel of the saree. When draping the saree, allow the pleats to cascade gracefully from the hips while ensuring a snug fit.

You may want to consider bringing the focus towards your neck. You can opt for a dramatic choker or necklaces and/or big earrings. Wear a simple updo or loose, soft curls in the hair. However, make sure this hairstyle matches the elegance of the strapless design before donning the outfit. This ensemble is perfect for festive occasions, weddings, or glam events.

2.Matching blouse with Banarasi saree

A matching Banarasi blouse worn with a Banarasi saree, like Tamannaah Bhatia’s choice, provides a balanced look that brings out the detailed designs and luxurious fabric of the saree. The perfect blouse would be one that uses the same color scheme as the saree and has similar motifs for embroidery patterns. This style can either have a circular neckline or a modern high neck design, depending on individual preferences.

When draping the saree, make sure to pleat the pallu in a way that highlights the matching blouse. This combination is well-suited for attending events such as weddings, festivals, or whenever one wishes to look elegant and alluring for long hours.

3.Full sleeve blouse

A Banarasi saree blouse design with full sleeves, like the one worn by Deepika Padukone, looks traditional yet modern at the same time. Choose a well-cut full-sleeve blouse with fine embroidery or perfect zari work that matches the elaborate designs of the saree. An elegant fitted style can look sexy and stand out, enhancing the beauty of the silhouette.

When wearing the saree, it is advisable to pleat it in a sleek way so that the details of the blouse can be seen clearly, while still keeping the overall tuck neat. This combination is perfect for formal parties, weddings, or ethnic events, allowing you to incorporate traditional fashion with your own style.

4.Sleeveless blouse

Wearing a sleeveless blouse with a Banarasi saree, like Janhvi Kapoor, makes for a good combination that enhances the beauty of your arms and adds a refreshing twist to the otherwise traditional attire. Choose a fitted or tailored sleeveless blouse with heavy embroidery or texture that complements the color scheme of the saree. To enhance the traditional look, wear solid chunky ear drops or a necklace that covers your entire neck.

A neat bun with Gajra or a half-up half-down hairstyle complements the look and is suitable for weddings, festive seasons, or any occasion where you want to look stunning. This look is also stylish and elegant, allowing you to dress up according to your preference while appreciating the beauty of Banarasi sarees.

5.Halter Neck blouse design

Wearing a halter neck blouse like Karisma Kapoor with a Banarasi saree is a sophisticated and modern choice. This pattern consists of straps that tie behind the neck allowing the shoulders and the back to be bare, which fuses femininity and drama into one’s appearance. For an even more pleasing appearance, get a halter neck blouse that is creatively embellished and designed with the same colors and patterns seen on the saree.

The final pieces should include a pair of eye-catching earrings or a giant cuff and perhaps an up-fishtail braid, wavy locks, soft waves will keep your look clean and will draw attention to the blouse. This stylish combination will come in handy for weddings or parties or any activities that require fully fledged cultural attires which are Banarasi silk sarees. This effortlessly chic ensemble guarantees all the eyeballs will be on you as you pay homage to the great artistry behind the creation of the Banarasi sarees.

So, there you have it—top 5 Banarasi saree blouse designs that can elevate your Banarasi saree game. Be it a traditional one or a twist of modernism, the right blouse is always crucial. So now prepare to flaunt them and embrace the ever-stunning Banarasi saris with these fashionable blouses. When it comes to fashion, many things come into play, so mix up the traditional to include a little quirkiness in it!

