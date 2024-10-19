MF Ghost Season 2 Episode 3: Release Date, Where To Watch, What To Expect And More

The second round of the Ashinoko GT has begun amidst some rather intense rainfall, and although the weather affected many competitors, several top racers, along with Kanata, managed to stay focused.

MF Ghost Season 2 Episode 3: Release date and where to watch

MF Ghost Season 2 Episode 3 is set to premiere on Monday, October 21, 2024, at 12 am JST. For many international viewers, this translates to a release on Sunday, October 20, with times adjusted based on their respective time zones.

In Japan, fans can watch the initial broadcast on Tokyo MX and BS11, with RKB Mainichi Broadcasting airing it at 1:20 am the same day. Other networks, including Yomiuri TV and TV Aichi, will follow with later broadcasts. For global audiences, Crunchyroll will simulcast MF Ghost Season 2 Episode 3, providing access shortly after its initial airing.

Expected plot in MF Ghost Season 2 Episode 3

As per the anime’s official website, MF Ghost Season 2 Episode 3 will be titled ‘The Relay String Yin-Yang.’ The episode will see Kanata capitalize on his comfort with wet conditions, overtaking Otani and then Taylor.

He will begin closing in on Sakamoto's Audi, targeting the third-place group dominated by high-powered cars. As they reach the race's straight section along Lake Ashinoko, the battle for third intensifies, with water spray adding to the challenge.

Meanwhile, behind them, Aiba’s Nissan GT-R and Otani’s AMG-GTR will engage in a straight-line duel. The upcoming downhill stretch promises fierce competition, with Kanata preparing to deploy more strategies to contend with the powerful vehicles around him in MF Ghost Season 2 Episode 3.

MF Ghost Season 2 Episode 2 recap

MF Ghost Season 2 Episode 2, titled ‘The 4x4 Attack,’ sees Kanata and Ren visit Kamakura, where Kanata shares that he received his salary from a part-time job and plans to treat the Saionji family to a special dinner as a token of gratitude.

Ren helps him find a suitable restaurant, and they enjoy a shirasu don at a local eatery. The owner wishes Kanata success in the upcoming race, surprising him with his popularity. On race day, Ogata expresses concerns about the approaching rain, aware of the dangers on wet public roads.

Despite these concerns, Kanata is confident, considering the rain potentially beneficial to him. The race begins amidst a downpour, with water spray from the cars reducing visibility. Beckenbauer and Sawatari quickly establish their lead in MF Ghost Season 2 Episode 2.

As conditions worsen in the slippery death zone, Kanata remains steady, showing off his control and speed. MF Ghost Season 2 Episode 2 ends as his pace increases as he approaches the downhill section, prepared for the next challenge.

