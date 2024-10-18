Vettaiyan Extended Week 1 Box Office Collections : Rajinikanth led investigation-drama grosses Rs 207 crore in 8 days worldwide

Vettaiyan directed by TJ Gnanavel and starring Rajinikanth, Amitabh Bachchan, Manju Warrier, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati and others, ended its extended first week grossing close to Rs 207 crore worldwide. Of the Rs 207 crore, around Rs 183 crore came in the extended 4 day Dussehra weekend itself. The Rajinikanth film found it difficult to recover from the crash, as it grossed a mere Rs 24 crore in the weekdays. The movie's second weekend trend will determine how far it goes, but the chances of a redemption are not likely.

Vettaiyan Grosses Rs 207 Crore Worldwide In Extended Week 1; Good Weekend But Poor Weekdays

Vettaiyan grossed Rs 134 crore in India in its extended week 1. The state of Tamil Nadu contributed Rs 80 crore of it. At one point, it looked like the insvestigation-thriller would very easily zoom past the Rs 100 crore gross mark in the Tamil state and perhaps even breach Rs 150 crore. But that has not yet happened yet. Rs 100 crore in the home state too feels like a tough ask as things stand.

Internationally, Vettaiyan grossed in the vicinity of 8 million dollars in its extended weekend but didn't hold well over the weekdays. It will end up doing less than USD 10 million and perhaps even less than USD 9 million. To put this number into perspective, Rajinikanth's last film Jailer managed to do over USD 23 million.

Rajinikanth Proves His Stardom Yet Again With The Strong Initials; Content Doesn't Live Up To The Expectations

Whatever the case is, Vettaiyan is the second highest Tamil grosser of 2024 so far. There are a couple of prospective Kollywood films that can better Vettaiyan but one can say this with assurance, only after they release. Rajinikanth did prove his stardom with the good weekend but the film's content fell short if the drops are anything to go by. The Superstar's line-up is very strong, consisting of commercial films like Coolie, Hukum, and a pan-India film which will be announced soon.

The Day Wise Gross India Box Office Collections Of Vettaiyan Are As Under

Day India Gross Collections 1 Rs 35.65 crore 2 Rs 25.50 crore 3 Rs 30 crore 4 Rs 25 crore 5 Rs 5.85 crore 6 Rs 4.35 crore 7 Rs 4.50 crore 8 Rs 3.15 crore Total Rs 134 crore gross India in 8 days

Coupled with USD 8.67 million (Rs 72.75 crore) internationally in 8 days, Vettaiyan stands at Rs 206.75 crore gross worldwide

About Vettaiyan

Vettaiyan starring Rajinikanth showcases the story of SP Athiyan IPS, a police officer who is stationed in Kanniyakumari living with his wife and nephew. The man is known to be an encounter specialist and feared by many criminals, earning him the nickname, Vettaiyan meaning The Hunter.

Along with his professional life, the IPS officer meets a girl called Saranya, who is a school teacher and fights for the rights of her students and education. Amitabh Bachchan takes on the role of Supreme Court Justice Sathyadev who advocates for human rights and emphasizes that not all crimes should conclude in encounters.

However, things take a dark turn prompting Athiyan to take matters into his own hands; even getting transferred to Chennai. This sets up the rest of the investigative drama and a conflict of ideologies between encountering criminals and human rights.

Vettaiyan In Theatres

