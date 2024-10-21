Disha Patani and Shraddha Kapoor's airport looks might be basic but they're key to nailing travel outfits in style

If there’s one thing our Bollywood actresses have mastered, it is how to rock the airport look the best. In the world of jet-setting particularly, Disha Patani and Shraddha Kapoor registered their entries with all the flair and swag you need for your next travel inspo. Whether you are going for a work trip or on a holiday, these two leading ladies are all set to change your traveling outfits for the better. Let’s take a closer look at their latest Mumbai airport outfits.

Disha Patani in cool hoodie

First, let’s talk about Disha Patani. She got to the airport as though she had just come back from a runway, and we were all very jealous! Disha looked comfy but fashionable at the same time in a light pink hoodie coming from the racks of the Japanese brand Cullni. The hoodie was not a simple basic one though.

It had black cuffs and black collars with the name of the brand emblazoned on the front. She wore the cool hoodie with loose denim pants perfectly balancing comfort and style.

As far as the add-ons go, Disha Patani made it look very easy and simple. She settled for a minimalist shoulder bag, which brought in functionality with style. To add some spice to her otherwise basic appearance, she put on a couple of black shades. Disha’s hair was tied into a bun with some sly bangs directed on her face and the rest secured at the back.

When it came to makeup, Disha was very toned down but still managed to look fresh with a touch of soft pink on her lips and her cheeks, giving a lovely travel-friendly natural radiance. The overall look was the very epitome of laid-back glam- chic, effortless, and comfortable at the same time.

Shraddha Kapoor in gray co-ord set

Shraddha Kapoor easily served us a fashionable appearance as she donned a classy grey co-ord set that was all about heads turning. She finished the airport look with a belted pinned jacket in the same grey shade over a plain white shirt and looked extremely polished. Pulling off a pair of elasticated grey pinstriped trousers, that were an exact match to the jacket, added to the sleek fitted appearance that is classy and easy to wear.

Shraddha made sure to include a stylish bag that not only served its purpose but could also compliment her look. Round black shades were effortlessly added to complete this look which contributed a cool vibe while layered gold chains with round gold hoops were worn for that extra glam.

As usual, Shraddha Kapoor radiated beauty in her usual effortless form, with only a touch of pink lip gloss to accentuate her makeup-free look. The way she dressed up was a cue on how to dress style while on a trip without trying too much and we are here for it.

Thus, in case you are planning to take a flight very soon and looking for some travel-style inspiration, this is who you will look up to! It's Disha Patani and Shraddha Kapoor who are giving us major airport fashion goals and we are loving it this time!

