Tori Spelling’s Weight Loss of 40 lbs Using Mounjaro And Ozempic

Tori Spelling is a fantastic actress and author who caused a stir on the internet with her toned appearance. Her surprising confession on the misSPELLING podcast about losing 40 pounds left fans and admirers stunned, wondering about her transformation secrets. Today, Tori Spelling’s weight loss journey stands as an inspiration to many.

Tori embarked on the journey after giving birth to her fifth child in 2017. She really struggled to lose weight and finally sought the help of the weight loss diabetes drug, Mounjaro. In addition, with a few changes in diet, intermittent fasting, exercise, and modified lifestyle, she managed to slim down after weighing her heaviest i.e. 160 pounds.

The 51-year-old American personality is popularly known for her roles in Beverly Hills, 90210, and a couple of television films including Co-ed Call Girl, and A Friend to Die For. Besides her remarkable career, her personal struggles, drastic weight loss, and overall body transformation garnered the attention of audiences worldwide.

As you scroll ahead, you will get an opportunity to dive deeper into her experiences with weight loss drugs and her overall health and fitness journey. Let’s get started!

Who Is Tori Spelling?

Victoria Davey Spelling aka Tori Spelling was born on May 16, 1973, in California, U.S. She is not only a renowned American actress but also the finest author whose book topped the New York Times Best Seller list.

Right from the age of 6, she was seeking acting lessons from her father. At the age of 17, she starred as Donna Martin on Beverly Hills, 90210. Later, she appeared in multiple made-for-television films, independent films, and reality series.

In 2004, Spelling married actor and writer Charlie Shanian, and after separation, she got hitched to Dean McDermott. The couple shares five children.

As an author, Tori has released six books after receiving fabulous responses from the first two. In addition, she also started her podcast misSPELLING through which she opened up about her controversial weight loss secret after 160lbs weight gain. In fact, she continued to cause a stir in Hollywood as some of the celebrities openly admitted to consuming diabetes medications or weight loss supplements whereas others flatly denied it.

Roll your eyes over to know how Tori Spelling lost weight.

How Did Tori Spelling Manage to Lose Weight?

Tori Spelling admitted that initially, she tried Ozempic, but it didn’t fetch her desired results. She then opted for the weight-loss injection, Mounjaro, to lose her baby weight after giving birth to her fifth child.

Ozempic is a semaglutide, which is approved by the FDA to treat type 2 diabetes and for long-term weight management. Research suggests that consuming a semaglutide can be clinically effective for weight loss ( 1 ). On the other hand, Mounjaro is a tirzepatide. This is a newer kind of diabetes medication, which shows higher weight loss efficiency. It lowers blood sugar and makes the body more sensitive to insulin, while also promoting insulin release after meals ( 2 ).

The 51-year-old Beverly Hills: 90210 alum lost 40 pounds and doesn’t feel any shame about confessing it publicly. While speaking candidly, Tori explained that she had naturally put on some weight during her first four pregnancies. As per research, women gain weight because of an increase in body water and blood volume ( 3 ). However, she sought help after delivering her fifth child, Beau.

Spelling consulted her doctor who explained her weight loss struggle caused by hormones and age factors. Hence, she tried the popular weight-loss injection, hoping for efficient results. The tirzepatide Mounjaro shows evidence of better therapeutic efficacy than current drugs ( 4 ).

Initially, Tori weighed 120 pounds and after giving birth to Beau, she weighed her heaviest — 160 pounds. Through her podcast, the actress also expressed that she tried exercising and intermittent fasting. However, her efforts were in vain and her weight remained as it was.

Then, her doctor recommended hormone therapy and Mounjaro while she approached menopause. Research states that menopause hormone therapy increases quality of life, improves mood, and has a positive effect on menopause-associated depression ( 5 ). As she managed to lose weight with the diabetes drug, she discontinued using it in January 2024.

Today, Spelling is a lot happier with her current weight and doesn’t want to get any thinner. Plus, the star has been very secure in her decision to use weight loss drugs, and hence, doesn’t feel ashamed saying that she consumed weight loss medications.

Details About Tori Spelling’s Weight Loss Diet Plan

On the April 16 episode of her podcast misSPELLING, the American personality spilled the beans about her weight loss. With the help of Mounjaro, she was really fortunate to lose her baby weight.

Tori hated exercise and drinking water all the time. To lose weight faster, she tried intermittent fasting along with exercises since it is regarded to be a safe option. Intermittent fasting is an alternative and easily applicable intervention for caloric restriction, in terms of body weight control ( 6 ).

Throughout her life, she was never on a diet. But to lose weight, she would consume more protein, which is an essential nutrient that facilitates growth and muscle restoration, while increasing satisfaction with every meal. Hence, there is a correlation between protein intake and weight loss ( 7 ).

Other than her exercise routine, what makes Spelling stay healthy is eating healthy. Her husband used to prepare steamed veggies and salmon for her. Research claims that increased vegetable intake is associated with a reduced risk of weight gain ( 8 ).

Reportedly, her breakfast consisted of brown rice cake smeared with peanut butter. As a snack, she used to binge on nuts, edamame, hummus, and beets with avocado.

Spelling also confessed publicly that she loves to eat green salad and soup. For dinner, she typically consumed, fish or steak and vegetables. Research states that incorporating a fish-basedmeal everyday into a weight-loss regimen is highly effective and nutritious ( 9 ).

Insights Into Tori Spelling’s Workout Routine

Tori mentioned that she doesn’t like to workout, however, she played soccer and practiced sit-ups and lunges in her fitness routine, which led to fast weight reduction. Physical activity or exercise, in combination with a clean and balanced diet, is recognized as an integral part of the management of people who are overweight or obese( 10 ).

With healthy food and sufficient cardio, she got into shape. In addition, her doctor also suggested swimming as it is beneficial for the body as a whole. Swimming reduces the stress in the joints, increases one’s physical strength, and reduces body fat ( 11 ).

Tori Spelling Before And After Weight Loss Images

Before

( Image Credit: Getty Images)

After:

Tori Spelling’s weight loss and health journey was indeed an unusual one. Her dedication to health and well-being is commendable whereas her openness about consuming weight loss drugs and injections is highly appreciated. Despite personal struggles, she managed to lose her baby weight and tone herself completely. All in all, Spelling proves that with a healthy diet, exercise, and correct medical advice, one can lose as well as maintain weight.

