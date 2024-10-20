Mira Rajput vs Shilpa Shetty; who pulled off the Karva Chauth look better in a red saree?

On the special occasion of Karva Chauth today (October 20, 2024), Bollywood wives, like the rest of the nation, are all in for the grand festivities. Among many others, Mira Rajput and Shilpa Shetty were also spotted at Anil Kapoor’s residence for the Karva Chauth celebration. Keep reading to find out what caught our attention!

Mira Rajput and Shilpa Shetty were seen celebrating a special occasion at Anil Kapoor’s residence with great enthusiasm. Mira Rajput, the wife of Shahid Kapoor, looked graceful in her elegant saree. Her shiny red saree with a golden border exuded the perfect festive vibes. The properly styled drapes beautifully showcased the rich silk fabric. Mira paired her gorgeous saree with a V-neck blouse. The short-sleeved blouse complemented her overall look, keeping it subtle and elegant. The minimal design of the blouse allowed her saree to take center stage.

Mira adorned her appearance with golden stone-studded earrings, bangles, and rings, perfect for showcasing her traditional style. For a subtle touch, she tied back half of her hair and let the rest flow naturally.

For a soft glam look, Mira chose glossy cheeks, defined brows, eyeliner, kajal, and nude lipstick, giving her appearance a radiant touch. The overall look didn’t let the fast steal the glow, making her flawless complexion shine like never before. The glow on her face perfectly showcased her love for her husband, Shahid Kapoor. Additionally, Mira completed her look with a round bindi and sindoor, which complemented her traditional attire perfectly.

Shilpa Shetty, often praised as one of the fittest actresses in Bollywood, embraced the festivities by keeping her fashion game on point, much like Mira Rajput. She looked stunning in a rich red saree, giving off the aura of a newlywedded wife. The saree was adorned with intricate golden accents, exuding elegance and grace as she arrived to celebrate Karva Chauth.

The judge of Super Dancer 3 wore a red saree paired with a V-neck, sleeveless blouse featuring golden lace at the borders. She accessorized her look with a V-shaped necklace, traditional stud earrings, bangles, and rings, giving off the perfect newly wedded vibes.

Shilpa's choice of makeup made her skin glow naturally. She chose soft lipstick, glossy cheeks, defined brows, shimmery eyeshadow, and eyeliner that perfectly highlighted her facial features.

Both of our favorite Bollywood wives stole the show with their traditional appearances, and we can't decide which outfit is the winner.

What About You? Who do you think slayed her Karva Chauth look? Let us know in the comments below!

