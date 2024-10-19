Jigra Box Office India 2nd Saturday: Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina's jailbreak-drama collects Rs 1.70 crore on day 9; Heads for a sub-Rs 35 crore net finish

Jigra directed by Vasan Bala and starring Alia Bhatt, Vedang Raina, Manoj Pahwa and others had a low first week of Rs 22 crore at the India box office. It was the second most preferred Hindi movie option for the Dussehra holiday period, behind Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video. The movie's limited appeal, coupled with the mixed word of mouth, affected its box office prospects adversely. Jigra dropped on second Friday; A bad result for a holdover release with no significant competition in its next week. It saw an expected growth of 70 percent on Saturday, as it collected Rs 1.70 crore.

Jigra Collects Rs 1.70 Crore On 2nd Saturday; 9 Day Cume Stands At Slightly Under Rs 25 Crore

The 9 day total of Jigra is slightly under Rs 25 crore and by the end of second weekend, it will have neted Rs 26.50 crore. The film won't be adding much after second weekend. Despite yet another open week after the second to rake in the moolah, the Alia Bhatt movie will end up just doing around Rs 32-33 crore net. For a film starring a big, bankable actor like Alia Bhatt, the collections are catastrophic.

Jigra Will Have Grossed Rs 50 Crore Worldwide By The End Of The 2nd Weekend

The performance of Jigra is somewhat better internationally. It has grossed slightly over USD 2 million (Rs 17 crore) at the time of this article. By the end of its second Sunday (day 10), it will have crossed the Rs 50 crore gross worldwide mark. The movie should have actually been closing in on the Rs 100 crore gross worldwide mark at the end of the second weekend. Alia Bhatt gears up for a major return to the big screens with Alpha and Love And War. There also is a romantic movie script that she has shown keen interest in.

The Day Wise Net India Collections Of Jigra Are As Under

Day India Net Collections 1 Rs 4.50 crore 2 Rs 6.50 crore 3 Rs 5.50 crore 4 Rs 1.65 crore 5 Rs 1.40 crore 6 Rs 1.25 crore 7 Rs 1.15 crore 8 Rs 1 crore 9 Rs 1.70 crore Total Rs 24.65 crore net in 9 days in India

Watch the Jigra Trailer

About Jigra

Satya (Alia Bhatt) and Ankur (Vedang Raina) are orphans. Satya, being the elder one, is over-protective of her brother and is more like a parent to him. They live with a rich and powerful relative of theirs. Satya never feels like she, or her brother, is a part of their family.

Ankur is a programmer. He is good friends with Kabir, the son of the relative Satya and Ankur are living with. They go to Hanshi Dao, an island in South East Asia, to pitch a business idea. One night, when Ankur and Kabir are returning to their hotel rooms, they get caught by the local police. Kabir is the one with the drugs but it is Ankur who gets wrongly implicated, much thanks to Kabir's powerful father. Ankur is given a life sentence.

It is now upto Satya to save her innocent brother from being electrocuted in the Hanshi Dao prison. Will she be able to save her brother? Watch Jigra to find that out.

Jigra In Theatres

Jigra plays at a theatre near you. Have you watched the movie yet? If yes, how did you find it to be?

