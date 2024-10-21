Kate Hudson’s Workout Routine And Diet (Pilates, Yoga, Salads, Etc.)

The reason why we loved Kate Hudson so much over the decades is her optimistic and perky nature. This not only contributes to her cheerful screen presence but also helps the mother of three glow with health. Kate Hudson’s workout and diet also follow suit as she views them with the same positivity as everything else in life — she has learned to enjoy them instead of viewing them as mundane chores. The following entails a very detailed account of her health and fitness journey, favorite exercises, foods to eat, self-care practices, etc. Before we jump right in, let’s recap her impressive career trajectory.

Who Is Kate Hudson?

With the background of stage acting, Kate Hudson made her film debut with the dramedy Desert Blue (1998). It was only a matter of time before she became a very significant name in the romantic comedies of Hollywood. Lighthearted films such as 200 Cigarettes (1999) and About Adam (2000) greatly contributed to her proficiency in this genre.

Despite the actress having explored several other genres in the formative years of her acting career, the peak of her career between 2002 and 2009 was all about romantic comedies, and she was brilliant in them. Some popular movies include How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days (2003), Le Divorce (2003), Alex & Emma (2003), Raising Helen (2004), Bride Wars (2009), Nine (2009), etc.

Her 2011 film Something Borrowed, too, resembled the genre of the films she had quintessentially worked on in the last decade. However, from hereon, Hudson faced some career fluctuations and was even criticized by Detroit News for looking “tired of wading through another one of her feckless duds…” The actress explored different roles and genres during this decade — some of them worked really well, and some didn’t. In 2022, the actress revived her career by starring in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, which was a critically acclaimed commercial success.

Kate Hudson’s Approach to Health And Fitness

Among most celebrities and their lifestyles that we hear of, we believe that Kate Hudson’s approach to health and fitness is the best! Before making any additions or tweaks to her routine, Hudson is someone who likes to gather as much knowledge as possible — be it about her diet or workout routine. This knack for knowledge, in addition to her upbringing which emphasized greatly on staying active, is what helps Hudson stay in shape and maintain good health.

Hudson doesn’t like to associate fitness with something that only an Olympian may relate to. According to her, fitness is just about staying active and getting in tune with one’s external environment. This could be through walking, yoga, dancing, swimming, sports, or any form of physical activity that comes naturally to a person.

Every Body Is Unique:

Additionally, the actress also believes that everybody is different, and there’s no “one-size-fits-all” when it comes to fitness. People should, therefore, practice the kind of exercise/physical activity that works for their body and they seem to enjoy the most, instead of feeling pressurized to do exercises they are not comfortable with.

Embracing Novelty in Exercise:

Speaking of her own fitness journey, Hudson has come a long way in incorporating different exercises into her routine. However, she took it slow and began only by engaging in the exercises that she enjoyed the most, which was Pilates. As her physical capacity increased and she progressed in her health journey, she started incorporating strength training, functional exercises, hot yoga, dancing, barre workouts, and many others.

Taking Pleasure in Fitness:

Working out, according to Hudson, isn’t just about pushing her limits. It’s simply about taking pleasure in an activity that she enjoys the most. This is an attitude that ensures a person does not falter in their fitness routine or injure themselves in the process of rushing their fitness goals, especially weight loss.

Hudson is strictly against crash diets and extreme workouts, which promise weight loss results in two weeks, or a similar timeline. According to her, short-term lifestyle changes levy too much pressure on a person, which holds them back from doing their best. Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery actress is against viewing workouts as a chore. Instead, she sees working out as self-care!

The actress is so committed to fitness that she also shares her workouts with her daughter Rani on occasion, thereby inculcating a knack for health and exercise in her tot.

A Healthy Morning Routine:

As per Hudson, her best mornings include engaging in a good workout. She wakes up around 6 AM and starts by calming her nerves and relaxing her mind with some sort of meditation — she makes it a point to keep her phone away during this time.

Further, she likes to begin her day with a cup of warm water with lemon, followed by a cup of joe or some tea. Personally, she’s a huge fan of drinking warm beverages throughout the day, especially in the mornings, as the practice stimulates and energizes her. Research backs this, too — drinking warm water is associated with improved digestion and weight loss, whereas tea and coffee give the body a boost of antioxidants ( 1 ), ( 2 ). On occasion, she also drinks a glass of celery juice.

She often follows this with taking a walk outside, or engaging in an explosive workout session — depending on her schedule. She also likes stepping out to absorb some sun rays or following up on her workouts with a nice sauna session.

The actress does not see sitting in one place for hours as a luxury. She is an active gal and loves movement. In fact, if Hudson would describe her ideal day it would definitely incorporate some form of physical activity or workout. Let’s learn a bit more about Kate Hudson’s workout routine and why she loves it so much!

Kate Hudson’s Workout Routine

The following are some insights we have about Hudson’s exercise routine.

She Emphasizes Strength Training:

When Hudson had initially started her workout journey, she steered clear of heavy lifting and strength training workouts. She used to think that she wasn’t strong enough to be able to do it well. However, her trainer Bran Nguyen was the one who encouraged her to embrace strength training exercises with weights in her routine.

Today, Hudson loves these exercises as they help her feel more grounded, and stronger, and improve her posture. Studies too, associate strength and resistance training using weights with numerous health benefits such as healthy aging, improved mobility, better posture, better brain function, metabolic boost, and lower risk of obesity and type-2 diabetes ( 3 ).

Some strength exercises (for the entire body) Hudson often incorporates into her exercise schedule include Romanian deadlifts, sled pulls, sled pushes, weight squats, etc. She takes her lower body exercises very seriously, as the actress believes that the actual strength in one’s legs is correlated to the strength in one’s brain health. This has been backed by science, too ( 4 ), ( 5 ).

She’s Getting Into Functional Training:

Hudson has recently started embracing functional training exercises in her routine. This has helped her overall fitness levels immensely, making her feel more capable of doing various physical activities. Research suggests that functional exercises help in conditioning the body by improving agility, body composition, strength, flexibility, balance, and muscle endurance ( 6 ). Some functional exercises that Hudson incorporates in her routine include plank variations, bodyweight squats, bodyweight lunges, glute bridges, and toe touches.

She Loves Her Pilates:

In fitness, Pilates has been Kate Hudson’s first love — she has been practicing this form of exercise since she was 19! She’s still a huge fan. Every time the actress needs to seriously train for a film, event, or shoot, she turns to Pilates to help her torch calories. She finds this to be an effective workout for building strength, maintaining a healthy body weight, and working out the entire body.

According to the Something Borrowed actress, her body responds best to Pilates compared to all other forms of workouts. She enjoys how every exercise in this discipline offers some form of strengthening, lengthening, toning, and stretching benefits to different body parts, which she loves. She also loves the therapeutic, stretched-out sensation she feels in her body after every session. Besides, compared to all other forms of workout, Pilates makes the actress feel the strongest physically!

She loves Cadillac exercises, which involve looping her limbs on straps attached to an overhead bar, which help elongate and tone her arms and legs. As per studies, in addition to numerous other benefits provided by Cadillac Pilates, improved flexibility, strength, and toning of the core muscles are some of the most noteworthy ( 7 ), ( 8 ).

Yoga Helped a Lot During Her Pregnancy:

On an Instagram post in 2019, Hudson shared a photo of herself practicing yoga, and captioned it, “huge part of supporting my pregnancy,” endorsing its “wonderful connective benefits.” She further added, “I loved my practice with my growing belly and connecting to (my daughter's) beautiful spirit.”

Of different types of yoga, Hudson particularly enjoys hot yoga a lot. Studies associate practicing hot yoga (also known as Bikram yoga) with several psychological and physiological benefits. The practice likely helps improve range of motion, body composition, and aerobic fitness in addition to enhancing mood, mindfulness, and life satisfaction ( 9 ), ( 10 ). While more research is warranted to support this fully, the practice appears to have worked wonders in the case of Hudson.

She Likes to Switch up Her Workouts:

For many, novelty is key to preventing exercise from getting boring, and the Bride Wars actress is no exception to this. While strength exercises, functional training, Pilates, and yoga are staples in her workout routine, she likes to switch things up with other activities. Sometimes, she gets on her at-home Peloton spin bike. Other times, she may attend a boxing class, go for a hike, practice pole dancing, or sign up for a class with Barry’s Bootcamp.

The actress loves pole dancing, dance being one of her favorite ways to express herself. This dance form is associated with a plethora of health benefits such as enhanced calorie burn, less body fat, more muscle mass, improved heart health, improved lung health, etc. However, this physical activity also comes with several risks such as potential menstrual irregularities, severe injury, etc., and hence, isn’t ideal for beginners ( 11 ), ( 12 ). For the actress, pole dancing is a discipline that consistently pushes her to get better.

Moreover, she incorporates a lot of different core strength exercises, upper body exercises, flexibility exercises, and breathing exercises in her routine.

Insights About Kate Hudson’s Diet

What helps Hudson maintain a healthy, sustainable diet is that she likes to gather much knowledge about nutrition and the needs of her body before committing to any meal plan. The actress has even used calorie and nutrition trackers such as MyFitnessPal to check if she is eating right.

She understands that when it comes to a healthy lifestyle, food contributes to 80% of it. Since she is passionate about tracking it, knowing it, and understanding it, she thoroughly enjoys her health journey and seldom does anything extreme with it.

While having a filling and balanced diet is something the Mother’s Day actress is very clear about, she does go on and off intermittent fasting, especially when she’s trying to get in shape for a role.

When shooting for the film Something Borrowed, back in 2011, the actress had put on 10-15 pounds due to rookie nutrition mistakes, such as eating about 3,000 calories of just nuts. Now, nuts are healthy superfoods, something the actress may have considered when gorging on them back then. However, they are calorically dense and must be incorporated into one’s diet very mindfully.

The actress soon pointed out these diet errors and started reading up about nutrition and calorie intake, which has helped her immensely to date. In her health journey, the actress also learned the importance of eating more protein in the morning, something she believes that women especially should be conscious about.

While Hudson doesn’t have any dietary restrictions, such as veganism, pescatarianism, kosher, etc., she is extremely mindful of consuming more plant-based foods. While she does get her lean proteins from meats for a few meals, most of her meals are packed with high-quality plant-based protein such as lentils, nuts, seeds, soy, legumes, etc.

Moreover, she doesn’t buy into the idea of completely cutting out dairy and gluten-containing whole grains when one is not allergic to those foods. By doing so, she believes that one may miss out on important nutrients such as calcium, vitamin D, and fiber. That said, her alkaline diet does involve limiting gluten and dairy-based foods to some extent, has been anecdotally proven to reduce acidity and maintain a healthy gut pH level.

Let’s learn a bit more about the foods she commonly consumes in her meal plan.

Breakfast:

Coffee is a non-negotiable beverage that Hudson likes to consume every morning, preceding warm water with lemon, and occasionally a glass of green juice (preferably celery juice). After consuming these fluids, the actress moves on to the fourth liquid food for breakfast — a protein smoothie. Her go-to protein powder is from InBloom.

Considering that Hudson frequently follows a slightly unorthodox intermittent fasting routine, having a big, solid breakfast is never on the agenda for her. That said, she prefers not to starve herself either.

Lunch:

Hudson loves eating big, hearty salads for lunch. She loads her salads with lots of veggies such as leafy greens like spinach, cherry tomatoes, pumpkin, avocados, white onions, seared mushrooms, cucumbers, jalapenos, peppers, etc. She packs a protein punch to these meals with lean meats, lentils, or tofu.

Additionally, Hudson loves to generously garnish her salads with seeds (sunflower seeds, pumpkin seeds, flax seeds, etc.), dress them with lime juice, and sometimes, serve them with some cheese.

Dinner:

Dinner is all about lean proteins and soups, such as Hudson’s precious 4-ingredient rustic tomato soup recipe. She likes this too, with a side of grilled cheese on occasion. Moreover, she’s a big fan of lentil tacos, veggie-loaded pastas, fish, etc. She also likes whipping up casseroles, spaghetti with meatballs, healthy lasagna, or other pasta-based dishes. Sometimes, she likes eating baked chicken dishes for dinner.

Snack:

As a mother of three and a devout snacker herself, Hudson finds it essential to keep healthy snacks handy. Hence, she chops up cucumbers, jícama, peppers, carrots, etc. in mason jars with a little water, and often pickles and refrigerates them. She also cuts up fresh fruits like mango, pineapple, and berries, and jars them up. Any time her kids crave a snack, she asks them to open up the fridge and gorge on them.

The actress also loves to make healthy ice-creams using seasonal fruits as well as homemade plant-based milk and nut butters. Her two-ingredient strawberry ice cream is among her favorite healthy desserts.

Treats:

With all that healthy talk, Hudson too, sometimes likes to indulge in delicious snacks without thinking much about their nutritional factor. For instance, she and her kids love snacking on Siete’s Grain Free Churro Stripes, Barbara's Original Cheese Puffs, and parmesan crisps. The actress occasionally enjoys cakes, sugar-dusted desserts, pies, martinis, cocktails, and fruity beverages. She also loves making and gorging homemade pizzas for summer.

Kate Hudson’s Self-care Routine

In addition to working out, and having a healthy and satisfying diet, Hudson finds self-care through getting fresh air from the great outdoors, practicing meditation, and maintaining an indulgent skincare routine. She also likes indulging in her favorite treats from time to time and sipping on her favorite cocktails.

So there you have it. Everything mentioned above is a detailed account of Kate Hudson’s workout, diet, and lifestyle. When it comes to physical activity, Hudson believes that movement is medicine and hence, keeps falling back on Pilates, strength exercises, hot yoga, and dance. Her healthy diet has a heavy emphasis on fiber-rich foods such as fruits and vegetables as well as high-quality lean proteins.

Hudson likes to kickstart her mornings with fluid cleanses, meditation, and rejuvenating face masks, which are all part of her self-care routine. Most importantly, the actress prioritizes being happy, gaining knowledge about healthier lifestyles, and having fun in everything she does, which is nothing short of inspiring. We love Kate Hudson’s lifestyle and approach to well-being and encourage people to incorporate the same in their lives.

