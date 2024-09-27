Katy Perry’s Plastic Surgery: Did the “Roar” Singer Get Any Cosmetic Procedures?

Katy Perry is an iconic star who needs no introduction. The American singer who shot to fame with the album, One of the Boys, has always been in the spotlight due to her massive hits, red carpet appearances, and dating life. But for celebrities, success comes at a cost, and sometimes that cost comes in the form of rumors about their looks. The Queen of Camp has time and again been on the receiving end of various cosmetic surgery speculations. But the Roar singer has always roared back at the trolls. But the question remains, “Are Katy Perry’s plastic surgery rumors true?” Well, from her professional achievements to rumors about plastic surgeries, here we’ll unfold everything we know about the pop singer.

Who Is Katy Perry?

Katy Perry, born Katheryn Elizabeth Hudson, was born in Santa Barbara, California. She has a mix of English, German, Irish, and Portuguese ancestry. Being born into a religious family, she attended religious schools and camps and listened to gospel music as listening to other types of music was frowned upon and not really encouraged. It was through one of her friends that Katy discovered popular music.

Katy revealed that she got interested in songwriting and singing after one of her friends played, You Oughta Know by Alanis Morissette.

She was highly influenced by her sister Angela and really looked up to her, which made her begin practicing singing just like her. Katy would perform the songs in front of her parents and at the age of nine, she started with her music training, after which she started singing in church until she was 17. On her 13th birthday, she received a guitar and started performing songs that she had written. Apart from music, she had a passion for dancing too and took dancing lessons. At the age of 15, she left the school to pursue a career in music.

In the year 2001, her debut album, Katy Hudson was released, which didn’t open with a bag and was commercially unsuccessful. After 2 years, she kept her stage name as “Katheryn Perry,” so that people would not mistake her with the famous actress Kate Hudson. However, later she changed her stage name to “Katy Perry” — Perry being her mother’s maiden name.

Katy kept working with different record label companies and finally came to the limelight with the studio album, One of the Boys. This breakthrough was just the beginning of her stardom and soon she became a household name. Today, she has various hit songs to her name, including Roar, E.T., Fire Work, This Moment, Chained to the Rhythm, and so on.

She is one of the most prominent singers and has received several prestigious awards and accolades, such as American Music Awards, Billboard Music Awards, People's Choice Awards, and many more.

The pop star has also ventured into acting and has starred in movies like Brand: A Second Coming, Zoolander 2, Jeremy Scott: The People's Designer, and many more.

Despite being so talented and hardworking, criticism in one way or another didn’t leave Katy Perry — a few years ago, many fans started speculating that she had gone through the knife to maintain her beauty. But is there any truth behind these rumors? Let’s unravel Katy Perry’s plastic surgery story below!

Katy Perry’s Plastic Surgery Rumors: Truth Or Gossip?

The rumors of Katy Perry resorting to aesthetic procedures began when fans pointed out that the singer has retained her youth and looks similar to how she did when her career began.

Before these rumors could turn into serious allegations, she nipped all these speculations in the bud, revealing in an interview that she hasn’t undergone any plastic surgery. However, she did admit to getting some work done. What was it? Let’s find out below!

Katy Perry’s Laser And Filler Injections

In an interview, when asked if she had undergone any cosmetic surgery to get blemish-free skin, she stated that she didn’t “have any.” However, further, the Dark Horse singer admitted getting lasers done along with filler injections under her eyes for the hollowing. She also revealed that people think her assets are fake, but they are not.

Lasers are a kind of cosmetic treatment that helps reduce the appearance of wrinkles, and scars, and evens out the skin tone, leading to flawless skin. Filler injections, on the other hand, are used to improve the appearance of under eye area, removing dark circles and making the area look plumper and brighter. Talking about filler injections, Katy said that she would definitely recommend the procedure to anyone who wants a solution for dark circles and get luminous skin.

Katy Perry’s Views on Plastic Surgery Procedures

Even though Katy herself hasn’t done anything to change her “assets,” as she claims, she has no aversion to cosmetic surgeries. In an interview, she expressed her views on plastic surgeries, stating that it’s good that people are now “getting away from negative stigma about physical alterations.” Further, she expressed that it’s okay to be your “authentic self,” but at the same time, it’s also okay to get a “nose job” done if that's what really makes them “love their profile more.”

Her views on cosmetic procedures are noteworthy, as they are straight and simple — she is neither an advocate for these surgeries nor stands against them. After all, it’s people’s lives and they should do what they feel is best for them. Having said that, going under the knife without the supervision of a doctor is not recommended, as some surgeries can be complicated.

Contrary to people’s belief, it’s not just lasers and filers that have helped The Smurfs star look flawless, despite her hectic schedule. A major credit of it also goes to her skincare routine and of course, her dietary habits and workout routine that helps her stay in shape as well.

Katy Perry’s Skincare And Fitness Secrets

There are a few beauty tips that the 39-year-old singer swears by, and those are:

Anti-acne products

Cleansing oil

Meditation

Occasional facial

These simple lifestyle and skincare practices help her maintain her alluring beauty. Similarly, when it comes to fitness, Katy Perry leaves no stone unturned in sweating out and eating healthy to stay in shape. Recently, Katy Perry’s weight loss story was the talk of town, and fans were all praise for the iconic singer. She successfully lost 20 lbs with the help of a rigorous workout routine and a balanced diet plan.

Katy Perry’s Evolution over the Years

( Image Credits: Getty Images)

2024:

Katy Perry’s plastic surgery story is a testament to self-love, and at the same time, it teaches us that going through minor procedures to enhance one’s look should not be looked down upon. Even though, Katy took the help of filler injections to get rid of dark circles, her dedication to keeping her body toned and healthy cannot go unnoticed.

It’s said that “What you eat reflects on your skin,” hence, it is possible that her ageless beauty is not just a result of a few treatments but her holistic approach to life as well. So while fans can “held her down,” the bold attitude and fierce personality of Katy will help her “get up.” After all, she's got the “eye of the tiger, a fighter,” and even though people keep spreading rumors about her appearance, they’re always gonna hear her “roar!”