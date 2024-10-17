Mittran Da Challeya Truck Ni Week 1 Box Office Estimates: Amrinder Gill's film grosses Rs 21 crore worldwide; HUGE HIT overseas but AVERAGE in India

Mittran Da Challeya Truck Ni directed by Rakesh Dhawan and starring Amrinder Gill, Sunanda Sharma, Sayani Gupta and others had a good first week of Rs 21 crore worldwide. Majority of the film's takings have come from the international markets, making it increasingly clear, why most Punjabi filmmakers are trying to focus more on their NRI market. While the Amrinder Gill movie has grossed Rs 4.50 crore in India, it has collected USD 2 million (Rs 17 crore) from the overseas.

Mittran Da Challeya Truck Ni Is A Huge Hit Internationally; The Business Domestically Is Just Average So Far

The trend of Amrinder Gill films doing very well internationally but not so much in India is becoming increasingly common. ⁠Earlier this year, his film Daaru Na Peenda Hove observed the same trend of having majority of its business come from the international markets. While Daaru Na Peenda Hove flopped in India, Mittran Da Challeya Truck Ni hasn't flopped and can secure an average verdict if it holds well in the coming weeks.

Mittran Da Challeya Truck Ni Registered The 2nd Highest Week 1 For A Punjabi Film In Canada

Talking more about Mittran Da Challeya Truck Ni's overseas performance, it is a blockbuster in Canada. It is the second highest collecting Punjabi film in week 1, only behind Jatt & Juliet 3. It has also done well in New Zealand and United Kingdom. The Amrinder Gill feel-good drama hits theatres in Pakistan in week 2 and it will be interesting to see how it performs there. Whether it does average business like it is doing in India or it does the blockbuster business that it is doing in Canada is to be seen.

Watch the Mittran Da Challeya Truck Ni Trailer

About Mittran Da Challeya Truck Ni

Mittran Da Challeya Truck Ni is a Punjabi film directed by Rakesh Dhawan and starring Amrinder Gill, Sunanda Sharma, Sayani Gupta, Hardeep Gill, Sayaji Shinde, Jarnail Singh, Sukhi Chahal, Deedar Gill, Vishwanath Chatterjee and Mohini Toor among others. It is produced by Karaj Gill and Darshan Sharma. The movie hit the theatres worldwide on the 11th of October, 2024.

Mittran Da Challeya Truck Ni In Theatres

Mittran Da Challeya Truck Ni plays at a theatre near you, now. You can book your tickets for the movie from online ticketing applications or from the box office outside the theatres. If you have watched Mittran Da Challeya Truck Ni, how did you find it to be?

