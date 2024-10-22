Salman Khan's Jumme Ki Raat singer Mika Singh supports superstar amid death threats; 'Bhai hu main bhai, tu fikar na kar...'

Trigger Warning: This article contains gruesome details of murder and violence, which could be triggering for some readers.

Singer Mika Singh, who shares a close bond with superstar Salman Khan, has crooned some of his hit songs like Jumme Ki Raat, Aaj Ki Party, 440 Volt, and others. Amid Salman receiving death threats from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, the singer has come out in support of the actor. Salman's Jumme Ki Raat singer Mika has backed the superstar amid death threats. The singer dedicated lines from his iconic song, Ganpat, while ensuring he will always be there for him.

Mika Singh, who recently performed live on the stage, gave a shout-out to Salman Khan. During the event, Mika allegedly supported Salman with his famous track, Ganpat, from Shootout At Lokhandwala.

Referring to the lyrics in his live performance, the singer shared that he wants to dedicate a line to Salman. He crooned a paragraph of the track that reads, "Bhai hu main bhai, tu fikar na kar. Uski m** ki, uski b**n ki, jo dekhe idhar. Apun ko bata de kabhi ho gaye phantar. Sabki ph*ni apne naam se apun jaye jidhar."

This is to note that Salman Khan has received several death threats from the infamous Lawrence Bishnoi gang for years over his 1998 Blackbuck poaching case. The case has been grabbing headlines after Salman's close friend, NCP leader Baba Siddique was shot dead on October 12.

Reportedly, the Lawrence Bishnoi gang claimed that it took responsibility for the late politician's murder while citing his ties with the superstar. Since then, Salman has been provided tight security outside his residence, Galaxy Apartment in Bandra, Mumbai. People aren't permitted to click selfies or record videos around the area, the Times of India reported a few days ago.

According to India Today, the Sikandar actor also has Y+ security. A police escort accompanies him alongside his car, and a trained constable guards the superstar.

On the work front, Salman Khan will be seen in AR Murugadoss' directorial venture, Sikandar. The upcoming film will be released on Eid 2025. Rashmika Mandanna will play Salman's love interest in the actioner. Prateik Babbar, Suniel Shetty, Kajal Aggarwal, Sathyaraj, and Sharman Joshi are cast in crucial roles.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with any kind of abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

