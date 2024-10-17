Black Box Office Week 1: Jiiva and Priya Bhavani Shankar led Tamil thriller sees impressive trend but there's still work to do
Black directed by Balasubramani KG and starring Jiiva, Priya Bhavani Shankar and others opened poorly but has trended very well, since. All eyes are on the week 2 trend at the box office.
Black trends well after a very low opening
Black needs to have a banger second week to succeed
Black plays in theatres now
Black directed by Balasubramani KG and starring Jiiva, Priya Bhavani Shankar and others had a low week, as a counter-programming feature for Tamil Nadu exhibitors, alongside Vettaiyan. What has caught the attention of every box office enthusiast is its terrific trend. Black opened with collections of Rs 20 lakh in the home state and ever since then, there's not a single day where it has collected less than what it did on its opening day.
Black Has A Low Opening Week Of Rs 3 Crore In Tamil Nadu; The Trend However Is Exceptional
After an opening day of Rs 20 lakh, the movie more than doubled on Saturday. It then grew almost 50 percent from Saturday on Sunday, to pack a weekend of Rs 1.30 crore. The weekday trend was exceptional, with the movie grossing Rs 40 lakh or more, everyday from Monday to Thursday. The week 1 of the film stands at slightly over Rs 3 crore and while that is low, it can turn things around by grossing higher in the second week than the first week.
The Trend Of Black Suggests A Box Office Breakout
There is a possibility of the movie breaking out in its second week. If that happens, Black can go on to pose a decent lifetime number. If not, it'll end up with sorry theatrical results. The Jiiva film has two more weeks to score before Amaran and other Diwali releases take over the reigns.
The Day Wise Gross Collections Of Black In Tamil Nadu Are As Under
|Day
|India Gross Collections
|1
|Rs 20 lakh
|2
|Rs 45 lakh
|3
|Rs 65 lakh
|4
|Rs 40 lakh
|5
|Rs 40 lakh
|6
|Rs 55 lakh
|7
|Rs 40 lakh (exp)
|Total
|Rs 3.05 crore gross in 7 days in Tamil Nadu
Watch the Black Trailer
About Black
A young couple move into a serene row house, eager for peace and privacy. A violent storm and unsettling forces unravel their marriage. Vasanth must uncover the truth behind these supernatural occurrences before everything falls apart. (Credit: IMDb)
Black In Theatres
Black plays at a theatre near you, now. You can book your tickets for the movie from online ticketing applications or from the box office outside the theatres. If you have watched Black, how did you find it to be?
