Sobhita Dhulipala's saree for her first wedding ceremony is a celebration of culture and it is from Naga Chaitanya's mom Lakshmi's collection

As Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya’s wedding festivities kick off, the bride-to-be gave us a first glimpse of her look during the Pasupu Danchadam ceremony. Recently, the gorgeous Sobhita shared a picture on Instagram, wearing a traditional sari, and we are delighted to see her in this elegant outfit created with love by her to-be-mother-in-law Lakshmi Daggubati. Let’s take a closer look.

The Night Manager actress looked absolutely radiant in her simple yet elegant traditional attire. For the first wedding function, she wore a pink silk sari with beautiful golden and green borders.

She paired the rich silk sari with a half-sleeved beige blouse, accented with golden borders, perfectly balancing tradition and modern style. This Sobhita-inspired sari makes an ideal choice for any upcoming family function. With this ensemble, the actress also gave us a peek into her simple yet elegant wardrobe, leaving us totally obsessed.

To maintain a minimal aesthetic, Sobhita opted for a traditional golden necklace, earrings, and bangle. Adding a touch of color to her accessories, she wore green bangles, which paired beautifully with the golden jewelry. Her choice of jewelry enhanced the outfit, making it a perfect fit for her wedding festivities.

For this outfit, Sobhita styled her hair in a middle-parted braid, a minimal yet classic hairstyle that beautifully complemented her traditional look. The standout feature was her gajra, which added a touch of floral elegance and enhanced the desi charm.

Known for her grace and beauty, Sobhita kept her makeup minimal, opting for a glowing touch with black eyeliner, kajal, golden eyeshadow, and nude lipstick. Her choice of makeup added the perfect amount of subtle elegance and charm to her traditional attire.

To complete her look, the actress opted for a tilak-shaped bindi instead of the traditional round bindi. As Sobhita prepares to embark on this new chapter in her life, we are eagerly anticipating more of her stunning wedding looks. Congratulations to this beautiful couple! We wish them a lifetime of happiness.

What will you wear for your next traditional event? Let us know in the comments below!

