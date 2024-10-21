Katrina Kaif serves Karwa Chauth magic in pink tissue saree paired with ombre velvet blouse and it’s absolutely stunning

Karwa Chauth 2024 just got a whole lot more glamorous, thanks to none other than Katrina Kaif. The stunning diva celebrated Karwa Chauth with her husband Vicky Kaushal's family, and as always Katrina’s sartorial game was on point. Dressed in a gorgeous pink tissue saree, she channeled classic elegance with a modern twist, leaving us all in awe. Let’s take a closer look at her outfit.

Katrina’s saree deserves a moment in the spotlight. She wore a pink tissue saree and it was adorned with small golden floral embroidery scattered all over it. It was a delicate design that added a sprinkle of sparkle without being over the top. But what really made the saree stand out was the thick golden embroidered border running along its edges. It framed the saree beautifully, adding a rich, festive feel that was perfect for the occasion. Every fold of the saree was tied traditionally with that embroidery subtly catching the light and adding just the right amount of shimmer.

Talking about the blouse, Katrina being the style queen that she is, didn’t opt for any regular blouse. She paired the saree with a sleeveless ombre velvet blouse. The blouse gracefully transitioned from pink to red adding a luxe touch to the whole ensemble. The ombre effect was nothing we didn’t know we needed for this look. The contrast of the soft tissue saree with the rich velvet texture made the outfit stand out even more and made it look festive.

It was the accessories worn by Katrina that elevated the entire look to another level altogether! This time, she chose to wear a stunningly curated set of both the classical and the contemporary. Most noticeable was her mangalsutra, symbolizing her Karwa Chauth celebration most elegantly. She also had a bejeweled bangle on her hand and golden jhumkas as well as an elegant cocktail ring that complemented her Karwa Chauth outfit perfectly without overdoing it.

Her makeup was exemplary soft glam. To match the pink tones in her saree, she chose a fresh, glowy look with a soft pink lip. Her cheeks were slightly blushed which gave her a natural luminous skin, while smokey eyes drew some attention and at the same time added some drama that punched the softness of the rest of her look.

Katrina kaif wore perfectly shaped brows which defined her face. To add the traditional aspect of the look, Katrina accessorized with a red bindi. Also, her hair was worn loose with a neat centre parting and embellished with sindoor, which added an extra dash of festive elegance.

Katrina was dressed in an ideal ethnic style for the festival of Karwa Chauth. From her exquisite saree to the aptly matched jewelleries and make-up, she was the personification of elegance and beauty. If you are looking for festive outfit ideas or simply admire Katrina’s style, this is one look which you should save for your next celebration!

