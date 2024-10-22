Shraddha Kapoor reveals dad Shakti Kapoor would dress up in part he wanted to play and visit directors: ‘That's how he was cast’

Shraddha Kapoor followed in the footsteps of her father, senior actor Shakti Kapoor, and stepped into the world of filmmaking. While she has succeeded in making a name for herself and proving her mettle, she is grateful to her dad for the opportunities that come her way. In a recent interview, the actress spoke about her father’s struggle when he came to Mumbai from Delhi to become an accomplished actor.

At the NDTV World Summit 2024, Shraddha Kapoor heaped praise on her dad and acknowledged his hard work to make it to the top since he didn’t come from a film background. At the event, she revealed that Shakti Kapoor would land at specific directors' houses where he wanted to work, even though the security was not letting him go up. “He would dress up in the part he wanted to play and go to directors' houses to convince them. That's how he was cast,” the Stree 2 actress stated, adding that these kinds of stories about him motivate her to keep her head down and be grateful to him for the opportunities she has received.

The Half Girlfriend actress also expressed that when people come up to her and tell her that they are big fans of her father, she feels over the moon. She further divulged that her father didn't come from a film family. “He has come from Delhi, it's his home. I have spent a large part of my childhood here,” the young star recalled.

The 37-year-old went on to state that Shakti Kapoor has no background. He studied in an acting school only after he told his parents that he wanted to be an actor. The Raja Babu actor’s dad had a clothing shop and he wanted his son to work in a travel agency. But despite all that, the senior actor followed his heart which led him to the Indian film industry.

Even today, he keeps inquiring about Shraddha and her shoots. She also consults him before signing a project. “I have tremendous respect for him. He's someone who made from scratch,” she stated, adding that his stories are always inspiring.

