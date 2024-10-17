Martin Box Office Collections Week 1: Dhruva Sarja led action-drama CRASHES after an excellent opening; Grosses Rs 19 crore in 7 days

Martin directed by A.P. Arjun and starring Dhruva Sarja, Vaibhavi Shandilya and others, crashed at the box office after an excellent start on the opening day in Karnataka. Martin grossed Rs 6.75 crore India-wide on the opening day, which was slightly underwhelming given how well it opened in the home state. The movie kept dropping on every subsequent day after, to gross just around Rs 19 crore in week 1.

Martin Crashes At The Box Office After An Excellent Start

Martin was mounted well and more than that, it was very ambitiously promoted. The idea was for it to be the next breakout Kannada release after KGF, Kantara and to an extent, 777 Charlie. Unfortunately for the Dhruva Sarja film, that hasn't happened. This not just puts the part 2 in jeopardy, it confirms that there won't be a second part. In the times we live in, the word spreads very fast. For the actioner to not even triple its opening day in the full run is really bad.

Dhruva Sarja Can Be The Next Big Star Of Sandalwood If..

Regardless, the opening of Martin puts Dhruva Sarja in contention to be the next big thing in Sandalwood. The actor will have to consistently make films that please the larger section of the audience to enter the list-a category of Sandalwood stars.

The Day Wise India Gross Collections Of Martin Are As Under

Day India Gross Collections 1 Rs 6.75 crore 2 Rs 5 crore 3 Rs 3.25 crore 4 Rs 1.35 crore 5 Rs 1 crore 6 Rs 0.85 crore 7 Rs 0.70 crore (exp) Total 18.90 crore gross in week 1 in India

About Martin

Martin follows the story of Lt. Brigadier Arjun Saxena, an agent from the Indian army who is on a journey to find out his true identity after suffering from memory loss. In his search for himself, the agent has to journey from India to Pakistan.

Amidst the same, he is also dealing against black market dealers who are plotting along with terrorists. Along with his mission of finding himself and defending his country, the man also falls in love, and the rest of the film focuses on how he manages all of these missions.

Martin In Theatres

Martin plays at a theatre near you now. You can book your tickets for the movie from online ticketing applications or from the box office outside the theatres. If you have watched Martin, how did you find it to be?

