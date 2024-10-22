Sean Diddy Combs Faces New Allegations Of Assaulting Teen With Two Celebs During 2000 VMAs Afterparty In Latest Lawsuit; Details

Trigger warning: This article contains mentions of drugs and graphic descriptions of sexual assault.

A new lawsuit has been filed against Sean Diddy Combs amidst his ongoing legal troubles. The rap mogul has been accused of raping a 13-year-old girl with the help of two other celebrities at a 2000 MTV Video Music Awards afterparty. The now 37-year-old victim filed the lawsuit at a New York federal court on Sunday, October 20th.

She alleged that the incident occurred when she went to a room to lie down for a moment after feeling “woozy and lightheaded” from a drink. Soon, Diddy allegedly entered the room along with two other celebrities and “aggressively approached Plaintiff with a crazed look in his eyes, grabbed her and said, ‘You are ready to party!’” as per the filing obtained by Deadline.

According to the lawsuit, the rapper allegedly “threw” the Plaintiff — identified as Jane Doe in the legal documents — at one of the other celebrities. Celebrity A (as mentioned in the lawsuit) allegedly started to remove the teen’s clothes as she got “more and more disoriented.”

The document further claimed that Celeb A allegedly held the Plaintiff down and “vaginally raped her while Combs and Celebrity B, a female, watched.” After that episode, Combs allegedly raped her while the other two witnessed the act.

The victim also claimed that the rapper tried to force her into performing oral s** on him. However, when she resisted by hitting him in the neck, he allegedly stopped. Since that incident, the Plaintiff fell into depression, and as a repercussion, “every other aspect of her life” was affected.

Lawyer Tony Buzbee, who filed the latest lawsuit against Diddy, also filed five other lawsuits against him in the Southern District of New York on Sunday. Although the Plaintiffs remain anonymous in the filing, the description reads “two men and three women,” including Jane Doe.

And one of them allegedly accused him of drugging them. “We will let the allegations in the filed complaints speak for themselves and will work to see that justice is done,” the attorney said in a statement to NBC News.

Disclaimer: If you or someone you know is struggling with any form of assault or sexual offense, please reach out to the authorities or NGO and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.