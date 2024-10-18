Lubber Pandhu and Meiyazhagan Box Office Update: Tamil feel-good dramas eye mid-40 crore worldwide lifetime

Tamil films Lubber Pandhu and Meiyazhagan are nearing the end of their theatrical runs. Lubber Pandhu after 4 weeks has collected Rs 42.50 crore worldwide while Meiyazhagan in 3 weeks has managed Rs 45.50 crore. The Harish Kalyan film is now leading Karthi and Aravind Swamy's drama on a day-on-day basis, but it will still end up doing a crore or two less than the latter from the looks of it. However, the former is the bigger success, given the costs and expectations.

Lubber Pandhu Emerges A Huge Hit Despite A Very Low Start; Shows The Power Of Word Of Mouth

Lubber Pandhu opened to collections of just Rs 85 lakh worldwide. The word of mouth for the movie was so strong that it has creeped to Rs 42.50 crore in a span of 4 weeks. Of that, it has grossed close to Rs 36 crore in the home state of Tamil Nadu alone. The Harish Kalyan starrer's OTT release has been postponed by the makers since it is still doing exceptionally well in theatres. Lubber Pandhu has proven what positive word of mouth can do to a film in the age of social media.

Meiyazhagan's Theatrical Business Worldwide Is Strictly Average

Meiyazhagan being the bigger film, took a bigger start. It grossed Rs 6 crore worldwide on the opening day. Nearly 3 crores of the 6 crore came from the home state of Tamil Nadu. The movie got a thumbs up from those who watched it, but its limited appeal, coupled with its 3 hour long length, meant not many people showing up to the theatres to watch it. The film has more or less ended its theatrical run all across. From a box office standpoint, it is a strictly average fare. Tamil Nadu collections are at Rs 22.50 crore and all India collections are at Rs 33 crore. Little over Rs 12 crore has come from the international markets, to take the worldwide cume to Rs 45.50 crore.

Lubber Pandhu And Meiyazhagan In Theatres

Lubber Pandhu and Meiyazhagan play at just select theatres now. You can book your tickets for the movie from online ticketing applications or from the box office outside the theatres.

