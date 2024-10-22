Seema Sajdeh reveals a '100-year-old creep' wanted to 'keep' her and DMed with monthly budget; ‘I saw the face and had heart attack’

Celebrities are just as susceptible to receiving inappropriate direct messages as anyone else. During a recent conversation, Seema Sajdeh, a star of Fabulous Lives Vs Bollywood Wives Season 3, shared that she once received a direct message from a '100-year-old' man who made a disturbing proposal involving payment to 'keep' her. This revelation shocked her co-stars Bhavana Pandey, Maheep Kapoor, Neelam Kothari, and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni.

Recently, several celebrities participated in an interview with Fever FM. During the interview, there was a rapid-fire segment, and Seema Sajdeh was asked about the weirdest or creepiest direct message (DM) she had ever received.

After thinking for a moment, the star recalled an incident where an unknown person sent her a strange DM and made an unusual proposition. He expressed a desire to 'keep' Sajdeh and even mentioned a budget. However, when the fashion designer checked his account and saw his picture, she was shocked to discover that he was around 100 years old.

She said, "It was creepy... He basically said, 'I will be happy to keep you, but this would be the budget.' The budget was around $7000 –8000... I saw the face and had a heart attack."

This shocking revelation surprised her co-stars. Meanwhile, Maheep Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor's wife, asked her what budget he offered. Seema replied that it was around $7000 and quipped that she hadn't talked with him when she was asked more questions about that person.

Seema Sajdeh, a fashion designer, married actor Sohail Khan in 1998. The couple eloped and tied the knot in 1998. However, after two decades of marriage, they encountered issues and decided to separate in 2022. The couple are parents to two sons, Nirvan Khan and Yohan Khan. In the new season of Fabulous Lives Vs Bollywood Wives, she revealed that she has moved on and is now dating businessman Vikram Ahuja.

