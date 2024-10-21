EXCLUSIVE - Ha Minwoo shares plans for new album release and K-drama role; reminisces about working with ZE:A members

Ha Minwoo is a popular and talented senior K-pop artist who made his debut in 2010 as a part of the successful group Z:EA. The group released their debut single album Nativity with lead single Mazeltov on January 7, 2010. He was also part of the Japanese project group 3Peace☆Lovers. As a soloist, he has released solo tracks like Let Me Love You and Turn Into Love.

Ha Minwoo on working solo and ZE:A

Ha Minwoo made his solo debut in 2018 with his first mini-album The Rosso. When asked about how it was transitioning from being involved in group activities to solo, he said, "Compared to singing in a group with 9 members, it is a little difficult sometimes and also gets lonely." When asked if he still felt the same, the idol nodded his head.

The idol also expressed his willingness and enthusiasm to work again with ZE:A members. According to him, no matter the theme or concept, he is more than willing to work with the members. He said, "I cannot a theme for the group by myself since it is a whole group and the members would also have something in mind. I don't think that is something I can choose for myself. I think as a group all of us will have to discuss it a lot. But personally, I think it will be fun to try any concept as long as I am working with the members".

Ha Minwoo on winning Best Actor Award and themes of love

Ha Minwoo won the Best Actor Award for his role in the web series A Cheerful Young Day at the 2024 Seoul Webfest. He shared how he prepared for the role and revealed, "I didn't have a lot of experience in acting so I got a chance to do so. I learnt up the dialogues and practised continuously."

The idol has sung many songs which are about love like Turn Into Love and Let Me Love You. He explained why the theme of love is important to him. Explaining his stance, Ha Minwoo said, "According to me, our world revolves around love. Loving our parents, friends, partners and even loving fans. Since the word can have many meanings, so I think there are more lyrics about love."

Ha Minwoo on working in India and upcoming projects

Ha Minwoo was invited as a guest performer at Rand De Korea, 2024 which was held in Jawahar Lal Nehru Stadium on October 18 and 19. Revealing his upcoming projects, he teased, "Today I will be performing 3 unreleased songs during my performance and after I go back to Korea, I will be releasing an album which will include the pre-released songs. I am also preparing for a drama. I have shot for a drama and I am also scheduled to shoot for a drama." Laughing, Cha Minwoo also added, "If given an opportunity, I would love to do more work in India".

The ZE:A member also shared he loved some of the Indian food that he tries and expressed his willingness to explore Delhi in his free time. He said, "Since my schedule is quite packed, I don't think I'll be able to explore much this time. But the day I leave, I have some time left, so I might explore something new. I also tried Pani Puri and Dal Bati today which were delicious."

He also shared about the latest Indian content which has been catching his attention. "I have seen a lot of dance challenges from India. Since I also dance a lot, so I tend to watch content related to dance more."

Ha Minwoo on future on K-pop

Being a senior in the K-pop industry, Ha Minwoo has seen a lot of changes over the years. He shared his pride that the genre is spreading and conveyed, "This is my third time in India, and even considering that, I think that that was also possible since K-pop has grown a lot worldwide. Maybe I'll be able to come even after 10 years. I am also as proud that the genre has become so big and I too need to work as hard".

The K-pop contest 2024 Semi-finals were held on October 19 as a part of Rang De Korea. Giving advice to the participants, Ha Minwoo said, "Don't be satisfied with this. Work harder and perform on bigger stages. I hope you continue to pursue K-pop happily with a smile".

