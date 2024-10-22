Kajol says DDLJ's Raj and Simran won’t exist today; feels they would make sure to have 'four other options'

Since the concept of relationships has evolved over the years, it can be inferred that our favorite couples from 90s films wouldn't have been the same today. Recently, Kajol, who played the iconic role of Simran in the 1995 film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, revealed that the film's couple, Raj and Simran, may not exist in today's world. If they do, they would connect on WhatsApp and have four other people to date in their lives.

Kajol is known for being an upfront actress and is admired for her unfiltered attitude. Recently, she celebrated the 29th anniversary of her film DDLJ, which was released 29 years ago. During an appearance on the fourth season of Expresso, she was asked about her thoughts on what the lead characters Raj and Simran would be like in 2024.

The actress initially stated that she didn't think those characters would exist today, indicating their genuine love for each other. In another scenario, she reflected on modern-day relationships. She mentioned that Raj and Simran might be texting each other and have options for people to date them right then, which is known as "benching" in Gen Z lingo.

She said, "Raj and Simran would not exist today. They would WhatsApp each other and make sure they had four other options. Simran would have Harish, Sanjay, and others on a dating line, and Raj would have the same. I don't know if Raj and Simran as a love story can exist today."

Advertisement

The actress's perspective on modern dating may disappoint film fans today. Meanwhile, Dilwale Dhulania Le Jayenge, which recently celebrated its 29th anniversary, holds the record for the longest-running film in Indian cinema history. It continues to be screened at Mumbai's Maratha Mandir theatre, attracting fans who come to watch the film. Directed by Aditya Chopra, this romantic family drama featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol was adored by fans for their on-screen chemistry.

On the work front, Kajol was last seen in Lust Stories 2, co-starring Angad Bedi, Mrunal Thakur, and others. She also has Sarzameen and Maharagni—Queen of Queens in the pipeline.

ALSO READ: 27 years of DDLJ: 7 iconic dialogues from Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol starrer