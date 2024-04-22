Queen of Tears has been on a consistent streak of receiving high ratings on television during the release of their episodes. With the new episode released, the K-drama achieved yet another milestone and recorded the highest viewership yet. Moreover, it is expected that the series is on the road to receiving record-breaking ratings for its series finale.

Queen of Tears records highest ratings yet

On April 22, 2024, Nielsen Korea revealed that the latest episode of Queen of Tears has received the highest ratings ever. With an average nationwide rating of 21.625 percent, they achieved an unprecedented milestone for the show. The series has maintained two-digit ratings since the last several episodes and it is only increasing with each one. Additionally, it is expected that for the final episode, they will set a new record.

Queen of Tears was short of just a few points to have matched or even surpassed the iconic K-drama, Crash Landing On You, which recorded 21.683 percent for its series finale. It is also being predicted that the series will set a new record for tvN dramas with its upcoming finale episodes. Previously, they have surpassed several iconic K-dramas in terms of ratings, such as Reply 1988 and Goblin. Furthermore, it has consistently topped the list on Netflix for the most-watched non-English TV show category. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

More about Queen of Tears

Starring Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won as the lead couple, Queen of Tears is a South Korean romantic-comedy series. The ensemble cast also includes Kwak Dong Yeon, Park Sung Hoon, Yoon Bomi, Lee Joo Bin, and more. The plot of the series follows the life and marriage of two very different individuals, Hae In, the heiress of a chaebol, and Baek Hyun Woo, a talented lawyer from an ordinary family. However, after Hae In is diagnosed with a chronic disease, their relationship starts to change drastically, rekindling their love for each other.

Directed by Jang Young Woo and Kim Hee Won, the show is scheduled for 16 episodes in total. Every episode airs every Saturday and Sunday at 21:10 KST. The final episodes will be released on April 27, 2024, and April 28, 2024.

ALSO READ: aespa announces first full album titled Armageddon with cryptic intro teaser; to release on THIS date