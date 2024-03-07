Kim Soo Hyun gets hilariously awkward posing for photos at Queen of Tears press conference; Fans react

Kim Soo Hyun recently made his appearance at the latest promotional event for his upcoming K-drama Queen of Tears, alongside his co-stars Kim Ji Won, Park Sung Hoon, Kwak Dong Yeon, and Lee Joo Bin. The star-studded cast lineup looked served their best fashionable selves on this day. The eventful Press conference ended on a good note as the actors won the hearts of the crowd with their adorable ending poses. Amongst others, Kim Soo Hyun’s hilarious pose brought laughter and joy to his fans.

Kim Soo Hyun’s hilarious ending pose at Queen of Tears’ press con goes viral

On March 7, as the Queen of Tears’ press con came to an end, all the cast members were asked to do some ending poses for photos. Kim Soo Hyun proceeded to do an awkward hand-on-the-chest pose, followed by a hilarious air kiss, that made his co-stars roll on the aisle. The actor shortly felt shy at his own hilarious actions, making the moment even funnier.

The special moment from the press conference rapidly went viral, and netizens can’t help but admire their beloved Kim Soo Hyun for being so hilarious and spontaneous.

Watch below Kim Soo Hyun’s hilarious ending pose at Queen of Tears’ press conference

During the event, Kim Ji Won captivated the audience with an adorable hand-heart gesture and charming wink, while Park Sung Hoon also followed with a hand-heart and victory signs. The on-screen pair Kwak Dong Yeon and Lee Joo Bin charmed the crowd with humble greetings.

On this day, along with the cast members, screenwriter Park Ji Eun and director Kim Hee Won also graced the promotional event for Queen of Tears.

More about upcoming romance drama Queen of Tears

This upcoming romance drama unfolds a whirlwind love story between a married couple - Hong Hae In, a third-generation chaebol daughter of the famous conglomerate Queens Group, and her husband Baek Hyun Woo is the legal director of the enterprise. Shortly after marriage, their blissful life is met with many difficulties which they must fight to protect their happiness.

My Love from The Star actor Kim Soo Hyun portrays Baek Hyun Woo, while My Liberation Notes star Kim Ji Won takes on the role of elegant Hong Hae In.

Furthermore, Park Sung Hoon, known for The Glory plays the role of a mysterious investor, who ends up dealing with Queen Group. Kwak Dong Yeon transforms into Hong Hae In’s brother Hong Soo Cheol, while Lee Joo Bi portrays his charming wife Cheon Da Hye.

Ahead of its much-anticipated release, the chemistry between Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won has already set the bar high for great on-screen synergy. The long-awaited series is scheduled to premier its first episode on March 9 at 9:20 pm KST (5:50 pm IST) through the tvN network and will be available to stream globally through Netflix.

