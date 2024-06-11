Kim Soo-hyun, the popular South Korean actor, has found himself caught up in yet another dating rumor. While he has often been linked to various co-stars, there is no truth to these speculations. This time, rumors have surfaced about his romantic involvement with Lim Na-young, but his agency has stepped up to squash the claims.

Kim Soo Hyun's agency denies dating rumors in official statement

On June 11, 2024, Kim Soo Hyun's agency, Gold Medalist has officially went on record to a South Korean media outlet to address the dating rumors involving the actor. In the statement, the company said that the rumors are "totally unfounded" regarding the reports of Kim Soo Hyun and Lim Nayoung’s dating rumors. The news has been circulating online and the company has readily shut down any romantic involvement of the artists.

Earlier on the same day, a media outlet reported that Kim Soo Hyun and Lim Nayoung had been dating since the two were seen together at the 2024 Ultra Music Festival. The clip of the two artists together went viral on social media platforms instantly, leading to the rise of dating rumors.

However, the onlookers and fans present at the venue came to their defense and stated that Kim Soo Hyun was seen whispering to Lim Nayoung due to the loud music. Moreover, they were joined by another friend and they only enjoyed the music. It was also later uncovered that Kim Soo Hyun’s latest K-drama Queen of Tears production team was in partnership with the festival’s venue and hence he was invited.

More about Kim Soo Hyun and Lim Nayoung

Kim Soo Hyun is a South Korean actor who has gained immense popularity since his role as the lead character in the K-drama, Queen of Tears alongside Kim Ji Won. The actor has also appeared in various shows such as Its Okay To Not Be Okay, The Producers, Dream High, One Ordinary Day and more.

Lim Nayoung is a K-pop idol who made her debut with I.O.I in 2016 following her appearance in the survival show Produce 101. However, the group disbanded and she made her debut in PRISTIN in 2017. The artist has also appeared in shows like Flower of Ebil, Imitation and more.

