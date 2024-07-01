Know more about The Half-Star Hotel in Lost Island: BTS' Jin's first entertainment program after military discharge

BTS' Jin was discharged from his military service earlier in June 2024. Since then the idol has been actively trying to reach out to fans and make up for the time he wasn't present. He expressed his eagerness to appear in various shows, try new things and be more active.

It was confirmed that the Super Tuna singer would be appearing in the hit variety show The Half-Star Hotel in Lost Island. Get to know more about the show here.

What is The Half-Star Hotel in Lost Island?

The Half-Star Hotel in Lost Island is a variety show in which soccer legend Ahn Jung Hwan has to create a habitable home on an inhabitable island out of an abandoned space. He then has to invite guests over and turn it into a hotel.

The current cast includes Ahn Jung Hwan, Boom and Kim Dae Ho. The show airs on MBC on Sundays at 9 pm KST, which is 5:30 pm IST, every week. The show is produced by Jeong Yoon Jeong.

On July 1, Sports Chosun reported that BTS' Jin will be making a guest appearance on the variety show. According to the reports, the episode featuring him has already been filmed and will be broadcast soon. It would be exciting to see the kind of energy Jin brings to the show as he is known for being a funny person.

Jin had recently also voiced his wish to appear on a variety show after his military discharge. Fans eagerly anticipate the idol to make a return to variety shows since discharge.

More about BTS' Jin

BTS member Jin was discharged from the military on June 12. BTS members reunited for the occasion and came to receive him. Fans rejoiced as they got to see a glimpse of all the members together again. The rest of the members including RM, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook are currently fulfilling their mandatory military service.

Jin's hug event took place on June 13 as a part of BTS FESTA 2024. The event was Jin's idea as he wanted to do something special for the fans to celebrate BTS' 11th anniversary and his military discharge. 1000 lucky fans were selected to take part in the event and get the opportunity to hug Jin. Things quickly took a turn as a few fans tried to kiss the idol without his consent. Jin could be seen visibly trying to avoid the situation.

The eldest BTS member is known for various things from his visuals to vocals and his comic timing. He is an all-rounder entertainer who is super talented, skilled and hardworking.

