Who would Son Ye Jin like to work with again? Crash Landing on You actor shares why she reunited with certain actors

Son Ye Jin shared with which of her co-actors she would like to reunite. The talented actress also expressed why these actors would be her pick. She would be next appearing in the remake of the French-Spanish-Belgian film The Axe. The story has been adapted from the novel by Donald E. Westlake. This would mark Son Ye Jin's return to the screen for the first time since 2022.

Son Ye Jin reveals why she'd like to work with certain actors again

During the Mega Talk event at the 28th Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival, Son Ye Jin revealed that it was easy to work with Kim Nam Gil, Cha Tae Hyun and Kim Joo Hyuk twice because they have food personalities. She clarified that while other co-actors have great personalities too, these three actors have particularly amazing personalities. The actress explained that they always make her laugh and are considerate, so she would like to work with them again.

More about Son Ye Jin

Son Ye Jin made her debut in 2000 with the movie Secret Tears. She has been a part of various popular K-dramas including Crash Landing on You, Something in the Rain, Personal Taste, and many more. She has impressed the audience with her talent and acting skills. The most famous drama that Son Ye Jin has starred in is Crash Landing on You. She married her Crash Landing on You co-star Hyun Bin.

The Crash Landing on You couple welcomed their son in 2022 on November 27. The actors confirmed their relationship in 2021 and in March of 2022, they got married. A few months later, they shared the news that they were expecting a child and shortly after, they were blessed with a baby boy. Son Ye Jin and Hyun Bin do their best for their child's privacy and haven't revealed his face to the public. However, every now and then, Son Ye Jin posts adorable glimpses of the little one via photos on Instagram.

