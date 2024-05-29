Legendary Korean hip-hop group Epik High announces June comeback with mixtape PUMP; Know details

Renowned Korean hip-hop group Epik High is set to make a much-awaited comeback with their latest album, PUMP, scheduled for release on June 20 KST. The excitement is already building among fans following a teaser video shared on the group's social media on May 28.

Epik High gears up for PUMP comeback in June

The preview video, which showcased the album title PUMP in elegant cursive, also teased fans with a partially obscured tracklist. This has sparked curiosity and speculation about the new musical directions Epik High might explore in this release.

PUMP marks Epik High's return after approximately seven months since their last single, Screen Time, was released in November last year. The group, known for their poignant lyrics and distinctive musical style, continues to captivate listeners with their heartfelt expression and emotional resonance.

As Epik High prepares to unveil PUMP, fans are eagerly anticipating a musical journey filled with depth, emotion, and creativity. The album will be available on various online music platforms starting at 6 PM on June 20 KST, promising another impactful addition to the group's illustrious discography. With their unique blend of introspective lyricism and innovative sound, Epik High is set to once again leave an indelible mark on the music scene.

More details about Epik High

Epik High, the iconic South Korean hip-hop trio formed in 2001, comprising Tablo, Mithra Jin, and DJ Tukutz, has continually pushed boundaries with their introspective lyricism and innovative sound. After leaving YG Entertainment, they signed with record label Ours Co, releasing the acclaimed EP Sleepless in __________ in 2019 and the two-part tenth studio album Epik High Is Here in 2021 and 2022.

Their latest venture, the third EP Strawberry, dropped on February 1, 2023, showcasing their evolution and enduring relevance in the music industry. With a legacy spanning over two decades, Epik High remains a pioneering force in Korean hip-hop, captivating audiences worldwide with their storytelling and musical prowess.

