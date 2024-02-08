Love Storiyaan Trailer OUT: Karan Johar-backed series gives peek into real-life romance and power of love

The romantic week of the year, Valentine’s week, is approaching. Ahead of the occasion, Karan Johar’s Dharmatic Productions have released the trailer of their forthcoming web show, Love Storiyaan, which presents incredible love stories featuring six real-life couples.

Trailer of Karan Johar's Love Storiyaan out now

Today, on February 8, the creators of Love Storiyaan unveiled the trailer for the audiences of this upcoming series. The trailer features six heart-warming stories of love that have overcome hardships and won against all odds.

The trailer opens up with Karan Johar inviting audiences to discover the meaning of love with heartfelt stories, and goes on to introduce real-life couples and give a glimpse into their journey. These diverse narratives of love in its many shades promise to not only engage and immerse one in these special stories but also encourage viewers to look at life from a different perspective, making it an ideal Valentine’s Day watch.

Watch the full trailer here:

Makers share their experiences working on Love Storiyaan

In a statement, director Hardik Mehta who worked on the segment, A Unsuitable Girl, called it ‘enriching’ to be a part of the series that allowed him to showcase his unique style of storytelling with gentle humor and heartfelt emotions.

“I was absolutely moved by Aekta and Ullekh's endearing love story and what stood out most for me was how in a country like India, Love is not always between two people but also about being omnipresent in daily lives between all family members,” he shared.

In addition to this, director Collin D’Cunha said that it was very exciting for him to delve into Tista and Dipan's extraordinary love story, which celebrates courage and bravery, and how their transformative journey brought them together.

He also reflected light on his segment; My story titled Love Beyond Labels and shared, “It is about defying societal prejudices while preserving their true selves; that is what makes Love Storiyaan a beautiful watch. Somen and I, along with the other directors, wanted to create an emotional and visual mosaic of these real people and their stories, and we hope the viewers can appreciate and relate to them.”

About Love Storiyaan

Love Storiyaan is inspired by the stories featured on India Love Project, founded by former journalists Priya Ramani, Samar Halarnkar, and Niloufer Venkatraman. The show has been directed by six directors – Akshay Indikar, Archana Phadke, Collin D’Cunha, Hardik Mehta, Shazia Iqbal, and Vivek Soni.

Love Storiyaan will be available to stream on Amazon Prime Video worldwide on February 14.

