Manoj Bajpayee on juggling ‘three characters’ in Killer Soup: ‘I was always very unsure’

There’s a long list of awards and recognition that actor Manoj Bajpayee has received for adding value to the Indian film industry with his hard work. Well, the actor will be seen in the upcoming black comedy crime thriller TV series Killer Soup. In the show, he will be seen playing multiple characters. During an interview, the actor spoke about the difficulties he faced while delivering stellar performances in those roles.

Manoj Bajpayee talks about playing three characters in Killer Soup

Manoj Bajpayee was in an exclusive chat with DNA wherein he spoke about his upcoming project titled Killer Soup. While talking about his character in the OTT show, he said that he’s playing almost three different characters. “There is Umesh, there is Prabhu, and then there is Umesh trying to be Prabhu,” he stated.

Talking about the complications he faced while shooting for the roles, the Joram actor said that he likes to be with one character. “Which is what most of us like to do, one story, one role at a time. But I didn’t have the luxury of doing that,” he said adding that in the morning, he would play Prabhakar; in the afternoon he would be Umesh with the beard, and in the evening, we would have his patch trying to be something else. “And that made it much more challenging because you are only given that much of a window to really understand the scene from this person’s perspective and get into it,” the Gulmohar star explained.

Advertisement

Further on in the chat, he shared that he could not follow his usual process in the show. That’s because sometimes he had to shoot all three characters in one day. Stating that it was not something very easy, he said that he was always very unsure. “Usually what happens is when I am preparing, I have a graph in my mind with a beginning, middle, and end. Here, I was confused, I didn’t know which direction to take. I was always looking for help,” recalls the actor.

He concluded by saying that this doesn’t happen usually to him. “It is anyway a rare occasion for any actor to do double roles or triple roles, and that too something like this where all characters are so different,” the Gangs of Wasseypur actor was quoted as saying.

ALSO READ: Manoj Bajpayee recalls being mocked for poor English: 'I’m from Bihar, so our pronunciation was all haywire’