Marry My Husband maintains streak as most buzzworthy drama this week; Park Min Young, Lee Yi Kyung top actor list

Marry My Husband topped the list of most buzzworthy drama this week once again and actors Park Min Young, Lee Yi Kyung, and Song Ha Yoon took the top 3 spots on the list of drama actors who created the most buzz this week. Captivating the King which features Jo Jung Suk and Shin Se Kyung became the second most buzzworthy drama. Knight Flower ranked third on the list.

Marry My Husband takes crown as most buzzworthy drama this week

For the fifth time this week, Marry My Husband became the most buzzworthy drama of the week. Not only that, but the lead actors Park Min Young, Lee Yi Kyung, Song Ha Yoon and Na In Woo also made it into the list of top 10 drama actors who generated the most buzz. Park Min Young, Lee Yi Kyung and Song Ha Yoon took the first three spots while Na In Woo was placed seventh. The list was generated by Good Data Corporation which takes into account news articles, blog posts, online communities, videos, and social media activities. Marry My Husband was followed by the historical dramas Captivating the King and Knight Flower. Fifth place was also taken by the historical drama Korea-Khitan War. Park Hyung Sik and Park Shin Hye starrer romantic comedy Doctor Slump came fourth on the list.

Top 10 buzzworthy dramas this week

Marry My Husband Captivating the King Knight Flower Doctor Slump Korea-Khitan War Queen of Divorce Flex x Cop Love Song for Illusion Third Marriage Live Your Own Life

Top 10 buzzworthy K-drama actors this week

Park Min Young (Marry My Husband) Lee Yi Kyung (Marry My Husband) Song Ha Yoon (Marry My Husband) Jo Jung Suk (Captivating the King) Honey Lee (Knight Flower) Lee Ji Ah (Queen of Divorce) Na In Woo (Marry My Husband) Park Hyung Sik (Doctor Slump) Park Shin Hye (Doctor Slump) Shin Se Kyung (Captivating the King)

