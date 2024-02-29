MC Mong fined 3 million KRW for ignoring court summons in coin listing kickback trial; details

MC Mong has been fined 3 million KRW for ignoring court summons in the coin listing kickback trial involving professional golfer Ahn Sung Hyun. The Seoul Southern District Court stressed the significance of witness interrogation, warning of potential arrest if MC Mong fails to appear on the next scheduled date. The trial is set to resume on March 12.

MC Mong fined by Seoul Southern District Court for ignoring summons

South Korean rapper and entertainer MC Mong has been fined 3 million KRW for repeatedly ignoring court summons as a witness in an ongoing coin listing kickback trial involving professional golfer Ahn Sung Hyun, husband of Sung Yuri. The Seoul Southern District Court imposed the fine and emphasized the importance of witness testimonies, particularly as conflicting statements from others emerged. MC Mong faces potential arrest if he fails to appear on the next scheduled date.

The trial involves allegations of coin listing kickback fraud with four defendants, including Ahn Sung Hyun, former Bithumb Holdings CEO Lee Sang Jun, Kang Jong Hyun (suspected owner of Bithumb), and Mr. Song (a relative of the coin issuer). Ahn Sung Hyun is accused of receiving kickbacks through his association with Kang Jong Hyun.

MC Mong, designated a key witness, is expected to shed light on the exchange of 5 billion won between Ahn Sung Hyun and Kang Jong Hyun. The trial, scheduled to resume on March 12, delves into intricate financial dealings and alleged fraud, posing legal challenges for the accused individuals.

Advertisement

More details about MC Mong

MC Mong, born Shin Dong Hyun, is a prominent figure in South Korean entertainment, known for his multifaceted talents as a hip-hop recording artist, record producer, actor, and television personality. Rising to fame in the early 2000s, he became one of Korea's most successful hip-hop artists, blending his comic disposition with upbeat songs. Despite facing controversies, including allegations of draft dodging in 2010, MC Mong made a triumphant comeback with his 2014 album Miss Me Or Diss Me, which soared to the top of Korean music charts. Beyond his entertainment career, MC Mong has demonstrated a commitment to philanthropy, exemplified by his generous donation of 100 million won to aid victims of the 2023 Turkey–Syria earthquake through the Hope Bridge National Disaster Relief Association.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: 'I have had no involvement': Super Junior's Choi Siwon refutes speculations of participation in cryptocurrency scam; Details