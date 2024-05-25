‘Me too’: Byeon Woo Seok talks to fans about Lovely Runner’s finale; recommends ECLIPSE’s Sudden Shower for rainy days

Lovely Runner’s Byeon Woo Seok recently interacted with fans, leaving them a series of adorable replies. Many fans enjoyed reading his responses as he shared what he had for food, gave song recommendations, and discussed the finale of his ongoing K-drama, Lovely Runner.

Byeon Woo Seok replies to fans

Coming to the fan community app Weverse on May 25, KST, Lovely Runner star Byeon Woo Seok left a series of replies for his beloved fans, whom he calls Tongtongs. One fan commented that they couldn’t believe Lovely Runner (Byeon Woo Seok and Kim Hye Yoon’s time slip series) is going to end next week.

Woo Seok replied with a crying emoji, saying, "Me too." Fans joked that he himself is the show’s biggest fan. Byeon Woo Seok has shared on multiple occasions how much he loves the show and how thankful he is to his co-stars.

Another fan said that if Byeon Woo Seok leaves a comment on their post, they will study. Byeon Woo Seok replied to them, saying, “Study.” He also shared a smiley face on a meme posted by a user, which showed Kim Hye Yoon holding a baby who also stars in the show, with Byeon Woo Seok’s face edited onto it. Another fan asked him to recommend a song because it had rained a lot. Byeon Woo Seok cutely replied with ECLIPSE’s Sudden Shower. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

ECLIPSE is Lovely Runner’s fictional band, and Sudden Shower is a song sung by Byeon Woo Seok himself. It has been charting on MelOn and other platforms and has hit huge numbers since its release. This showcases the power of Byeon Woo Seok, Kim Hye Yoon, and Lovely Runner as a whole.

More about Lovely Runner

Based on a hit web novel and written by Lee Si Eun, the creator of True Beauty (which stars Moon Ga Young, Cha Eun Woo, and Hwang In Yeop), Lovely Runner is a romantic time-travel drama that poses the question: “What lengths will you go to if you could save your ultimate idol?”

Kim Hye Yoon plays Im Sol, a devoted fan heartbroken by the loss of her beloved star Ryu Sun Jae (Byeon Woo Seok), who travels back in time to rescue him from his tragic fate.

ALSO READ: Know how Byeon Woo Seok, Hyeri, Park Kyung Hye, Choi Woo Sung unexpectedly became friends due to acting study group