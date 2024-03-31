Midnight Romance In Hagwon: Wi Ha Joon and Jung Ryeo Won come closer in heart fluttering first teaser; Watch

Midnight Romance is Hagwon is an upcoming romance drama by the director of Something in the Rain and One Spring Night which will be starring Wi Ha Joon and Jung Ryeo Won. Fans eagerly anticipate the release of the drama as the star cast comes together for this romantic project. Wi Ha Joon is known for his roles in dramas like Squid Game, Little Women and more. Jung Ryeo Won has impressed with her roles in Wok of Love, Witch at Court and more.

Midnight Romance in Hagwon teaser featuring Wi Ha Joon and Jung Ryeo Won

On March 29, tvN released the first teaser of their much-awaited romance drama Midnight Romance in Hagwon. In the first teaser, Wi Ha Joon and Jung Ryeo Won come close to each other as the beautiful music plays. Watch the teaser here.

More about Midnight Romance in Hagwon

Midnight Romance in Hagwon is scheduled to premiere on May 11.

Director Ahn Pan Seok has created many romance dramas like Something In The Rain, One Spring Night, Secret Love Affair, and Heard It Through The Grapevine. Hence, his latest project is surrounded by lots of expectations and hype. The script has been written by Park Kyung Hwa.

Midnight Romance in Hagwon stars Jung Ryeo Won and Wi Ha Joon and will be taking over Queen of Tears' timeslot once it ends. The story revolves around the characters Son Hye Jin, a veteran academic instructor, and her hard-working student Lee Jun Ho who later joins her academy as a rookie instructor. Lee Jun Ho’s first love was his teacher Son Hye Jin and now that the two work at the same place, it is hard for him to stay away from her.

Jung Ryeo Won plays a successful and respected academician. The renowned Korean instructor starts planning her retirement but just then her old student joins her academy as a rookie tutor. Wi Ha Joon takes on the role of an excellent student who received academic support from the academy and earned an elite badge. He was popular back in school because of his witty and assertive personality.

