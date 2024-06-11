NCT’s Renjun, who is a member of the sub-unit NCT DREAM has recently encountered an incident involving a sasaeng fan who violated his privacy. However, the K-pop idol said that he would not tolerate such actions and would take the person to court, regardless of their age.

NCT's Renjun speaks out against sasaeng fans

On June 11, 2024, NCT’s Renjun shared on the fan communication platform Bubble that he has been troubled by sasaeng fans who persistently track him even during his personal activities, describing them as unsettling stalkers. Moreover, he revealed that one such individual followed him on his flight and took photographs of him while he slept, causing significant distress. When asked, they shamelessly claimed that they did not follow the artist.

Furthermore, the artist went on to reveal the social media handle of the person who keeps leaking his and other member’s phone number. The reason behind the action was that the individual revealed their numbers illegally, and so he wanted them to have a taste of their own medicine.

Renjun said that he will not tolerate anyone invading his personal space and privacy, regardless of their age. He plans to report and sue through his legal representative, urging the individuals involved to reconsider their actions and redirect their energies positively.

The artist also added even if it involves personal sacrifice, he will ensure that those responsible face consequences. He mentioned that his company has implemented necessary measures, aiming for a resolution that allows them to look back on the incident positively.

More about Renjun and NCT DREAM

Renjun is currently on hiatus and has not been participating in any group activities due to his worsening health condition. The artist suffers from anxiety and panic disorders, for which the doctor consulted to rest for a couple of weeks.

NCT DREAM is a sub-unit of the K-pop group NCT, formed by SM Entertainment. It is composed of seven members, Mark, Renjun, Jeno, Haechan, Jaemin, Chenle, and Jisung. They made their debut in 2016 with the release of the single, Chewing Gum. The group released their third full-length album in 2023 in July, ISTJ, and the music video for the title track of the same name.

