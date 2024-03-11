NCT's Doyoung reportedly gears up for solo debut in April, after Taeyeong and TEN; Deets inside

NCT's Doyoung is set to make a significant mark in the music industry with the announcement of his solo debut in April, according to reports. Following a prolific year of NCT group activities, including notable releases, Doyoung is gearing up for his first solo album after about eight years in the industry.

NCT’s Doyoung gears up for solo debut in April

NCT's Doyoung is gearing up to make a significant mark in the music industry with the announcement of his first solo album, scheduled for release in April. As per a K-media’s coverage, the talented artist, known for his contributions to various NCT projects, including NCT 127's A-Yo and Fact Check, NCT's Do Jae Jung's Perfume, and NCT U's Baggy Jeans, is set to embark on his solo journey after about eight years in the industry.

Doyoung's solo debut is highly anticipated, considering his previous solo ventures were limited to drama OSTs. This album is set to showcase the full spectrum of Doyoung's vocal prowess, highlighting not only his sweet voice and emotional expression but also his impressive vocal range. Fans are eager to witness how he will captivate Global Czennies, the dedicated NCT fan club, through his music and stage performances.

Being the third soloist in NCT, after Taeyong and TEN, Doyoung is poised to continue the trend of individual pursuits within the group. Currently, in the final stages of completing his solo album, Doyoung is pouring his heart and soul into this venture. With the support of Neo Production within SM Entertainment, his agency, there's considerable anticipation surrounding the successful debut of Doyoung as a solo singer, solidifying his position as the undisputed main vocalist of NCT. Fans are eagerly counting down the days until April to experience the musical journey that Doyoung is set to unfold.

NCT’s TEN and Taeyeong unveiled solo albums in February

NCT's TEN dazzled fans with his mesmerizing solo debut, unveiling the music video for the title track Nightwalker from his first mini-album, TEN, released on February 13. The pop dance sensation weaves a captivating blend of rhythmic beats, subtle bass, enchanting guitar riffs, and TEN's unique falsetto, accentuated by powerful synth bass. The lyrics add an irresistible allure, intensifying the song's tension, marking TEN's foray into a distinctive musical world that showcases his multifaceted artistry.

Meanwhile, NCT's leader, Taeyong, finally dropped his highly anticipated second mini-album, TAP, along with the music video for the title track of the same name. TAP is a one-of-a-kind hip-hop song with a catchy beat, featuring drums, groovy music, an 808 base track, and rock and blues guitar sounds. Taeyong's witty and cool hip-hop persona takes center stage in the video, delivering clever lyrics that showcase his bold personality and style. Both albums offer a delightful blend of diverse musical elements, solidifying the distinct musical identities of TEN and Taeyong within the NCT universe.

