NewJeans likely to be appointed honorary ambassadors for Korean Tourism Organization; ADOR says, 'unable to confirm'; Report

NewJeans have reportedly been selected as the 2024 Honorary Ambassadors for Korea Tourism by the Korea Tourism Organization (KTO). This role will see the group promoting inbound tourism to Korea. However, both ADOR and KTO have yet to confirm the news, maintaining an "unable to confirm" stance.

On July 4, numerous K-media outlets reported that NewJeans have been selected as the 2024 Honorary Ambassador for Korea Tourism by the Korea Tourism Organization (KTO). If confirmed, as part of this prestigious role, the five members of NewJeans will collaborate with the KTO to promote inbound tourism to South Korea, aiming to attract more international visitors.

NewJeans would then succeed Indian actress Anushka Sen for the ambassadorial duties, who has been serving as the Honorary Ambassador in 2023. Previous holders of this title include the popular girl group Brave Girls, actor Lee Jae Wook, and the virtual influencer Lizzie Yeo, all of whom have contributed to enhancing Korea's global tourism appeal.

Despite the widespread reports, a representative from ADOR, NewJeans' agency, stated, "This is something we are unable to confirm at this time." The KTO echoed this sentiment, adding, "It has been decided that the official response to this news is to reply, 'unable to confirm.'"

Earlier this year, NewJeans were also appointed as ambassadors for South Korea's Incheon International Airport, further cementing their role in promoting Korea on the global stage. As fans eagerly await official confirmation, NewJeans' potential new role signifies their growing influence and the increasing recognition of their impact in the tourism and entertainment industries.

NewJeans, the K-pop girl group formed by ADOR, comprises 5 members, namely; Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin, and Hyein. Known for their nostalgic 1990s and 2000s musical stylings, the group has achieved significant success since their debut in 2022.

Recently, NewJeans released two singles, How Sweet on May 24, 2024, and Supernatural on June 21, 2024, both featuring Japanese B-side tracks. They held their first official promotional activities in Japan, including a fan meeting titled Bunnies Camp 2024 Tokyo Dome. The group plans to release a new album in the second half of 2024.

