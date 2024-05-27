NewJeans’ Hyein reveals tearing up on seeing her group members on Inkigayo amidst promotional hiatus

NewJeans recently made a highly anticipated comeback with their mini album How Sweet and the fans have been waiting to see them back on stage. However, Hyein went on a promotional hiatus due to a fracture earlier this year.

In the latest news, Hyein revealed to her fans through the Phoning chat that when she watched her group members on the Inkigayo stage she could not help but tear up.

Hyein of NewJeans reveals she cried when she saw her group mates on the Inkigayo stage

Hyein of NewJeans recently came online on the Phoning app chat and shared an emotional experience with Bunnies (NewJeans’ official fandom). NewJeans recently appeared on Inkigayo and as Hyein is on hiatus from promotional activities she could not join Hanni, Danielle, Minji, and Haerin.

On the Phoning (an app for NewJeans and their fans) app chat, Hyein talked about watching NewJeans members on Inkigayo at home. She added that when the host asked NewJeans members during the show who was the sweetest of all members and they signaled towards the camera and named it her, it really made her emotional. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Hyein noted she was touched by the sweet gestures of her NewJeans older members. She also informed fans that she was well and asked them to not worry too much about her leg.

Advertisement

See Hyein’s emotional messages here:

Hyein went on hiatus on April 10, 2024, due to a foot fracture. The NewJeans member had got hurt during practice ahead of their May comeback on May 24, 2024. Currently, she is on a promotional hiatus and getting rest so that she can return soon.

NewJeans’ recent activities

NewJeans recently made a brilliant comeback with their mini album How Sweet on May 24, 2024, at 4 PM KST, alongside a summery feeling music video for the title track of the same name.

The album also includes the pre-release track Bubble Gum and instrumental versions of both songs.

In other news, NewJeans have been embroiled in a heated battle between their agency ADOR and parent company HYBE for management rights and power. HYBE and ADOR CEO Min Hee Jin are currently in the middle of an ongoing trial.

ALSO READ: NewJeans receives backing of Mexican girl group Jeans negating allegations of plagiarism; watch