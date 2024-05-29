NewJeans’ Hyein spotted with crutches at church amid hiatus for microfracture in foot; Fans express concern

NewJeans’ Hyein is currently on a temporary break due to a foot injury. Earlier in May, her agency announced that the K-pop idol would be sitting out upcoming group activities, focusing on her health for a while. A recent photo of her walking with crutches quickly circulated online with fans expressing concern.

NewJeans' Hyein spotted walking with crutches due to microfracture in foot

Recently, a fan allegedly spotted Hyein at a church, where she was seen walking around with crutches. The photo took the internet by storm, and Bunnies (NewJeans fandom name) can’t help but express worry about her situation.

Many fans are also criticizing NewJeans’ agency for not properly taking care of her, as she still has to use the crutches. Others said after a microfracture in the foot doctors often recommend using crutches even when the injury is healing, as it helps subside further pain. Overall, Bunnies are praying for her speedy recovery.

See the fan-taken photo of Hyein with crutches:

Know more about Hyein's current hiatus due to foot injury

On May 8, NewJeans' agency ADOR issued a statement, announcing Hyein's temporary break from group activities. According to the label, she sustained a foot injury during practice a few weeks ago. Upon further examination, it was confirmed as a microfracture. She was advised by the medical professionals to take a break, minimizing her movement in order to prevent more pain.

With that, ADOR announced that she would be absent from the group’s scheduled music shows and performances. However, it was also stated that for other promotional activities for the group’s new album, her participation will be decided in a flexible manner based on professional advice and her health status.

Since then, there has been no specific update regarding her injury, however, Bunnies think she will soon recover and make her comeback to the group.

More about NewJeans' latest music release

On May 24, NewJeans released their double single How Sweet, marking their 2024 comeback. This album features two songs including a titular which was unveiled on May 24, alongside a summery music video and instrumental versions.

The B-side Bubble Gum and its music video was dropped on April 27 as a pre-release track.

Meanwhile, on June 21, the five-piece group will make their Japanese debut with another double single comprising four tracks- Supernatural, Right Now, and instrumental versions of both.

