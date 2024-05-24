NewJeans celebrate liberation from toxicity in summer-perfect How Sweet music video; WATCH

NewJeans, the all-girls K-pop quintet, has presented fans with just the perfect music video for its latest comeback with How Sweet. Meanwhile, they are also gearing up for a much-awaited Japanese debut with another set of double singles Supernatural and Right Now, set to release in June.

NewJeans’ taste freedom from toxicity in How Sweet music video

On May 24, NewJeans, the all-girls K-pop quintet, presented fans with the perfect summer anthem through their latest music video for How Sweet. This comeback is a vibrant celebration of freedom and self-discovery, embodied in both the song's lyrics and the visually captivating video.

The music video, filled with fun and quirky elements, showcases the NewJeans members dancing through streets, cities, and towns, evoking a sense of wanderlust and carefree joy. Their cool and funky 90s-inspired fashion adds a nostalgic yet fresh touch, making it a visual treat for viewers. Each scene brims with colorful, summery vibes, making fans yearn for their own sun-soaked adventures.

Watch the music video for NewJeans’ How Sweet here;

How Sweet captures the liberating joy and newfound clarity that comes from breaking free from a toxic relationship. The catchy chorus, paired with the lively dance routines, amplifies the song's message of empowerment and self-love. The NewJeans members radiate confidence and happiness, perfectly conveying the song's themes through their dynamic performances. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

With How Sweet, NewJeans has delivered a summer-perfect hit that resonates with fans worldwide, celebrating liberation and the sweet taste of freedom.

Advertisement

NewJeans is also set to make Japanese debut in June

NewJeans is gearing up for an exciting debut in Japan with the upcoming release of their first all-Japanese singles, Supernatural and Right Now. To celebrate this milestone, the group will host fan meetings titled Bunnies Camp 2024 at the Tokyo Dome from June 26–27, 2024.

This highly anticipated event will allow Japanese fans to connect with the quintet in person. Additionally, NewJeans is planning a major comeback with a full album set to drop in the latter half of 2024, promising more fresh music and captivating performances from the rising K-pop stars.

ALSO READ: NewJeans to follow BTS' footsteps in performing at Gyeongbokgung Palace; will become first K-pop girl group to do so