1 year of Animal: Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol chill in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's BTS pic; Rashmika Mandanna feels 'grateful'

Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna's film, Animal, is one of the popular movies of 2023. The action drama remained a hot topic of discussion the entire year while dividing the audience over how it promoted toxic masculinity. As it completes a year today (December 1, 2024), we chanced upon Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol chilling together in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's BTS picture. Also, Rashmika Mandanna feels 'grateful' on the occasion.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga took to Instagram to share the behind-the-scenes picture from the sets of Animal. The monochromatic picture features Ranbir Kapoor sporting a shirtless look while lying on the grass. His co-star Bobby Deol, who is also shirtless, is soaking in the sun with him. Ranbir presumably has a mobile phone in his hand, and Bobby can be seen covering the screen from sunlight to look into it.

The actors are flashing their smiles while flaunting their heavy beard looks. Going by their outfits, it seems that the picture was captured while shooting the climax of the 2023 movie.

Vanga wrote, "One year for ANIMAL" and added a firecracker emoji. Bobby dropped several red heart emojis in the comment section.

Check out his post here:

Rashmika Mandanna also acknowledged one year of Animal on Instagram. The actress shared a fan-made video of herself on her Instagram story. Rashmika wrote, "December has indeed been very very special to me (red heart emojis). So grateful (folded hands)."

Take a look at the screenshot of her Instagram story here:

Meanwhile, Bobby Deol posted several pictures of his character, Abrar Haque from Animal, while celebrating the day on Instagram. Bobby penned a heartfelt note on the occasion about how Abrar brought him closer to the audience.

"Celebrating one year of #animal! Abrar’s journey brought me closer to all of you and gave me more than I could’ve ever imagined—love, blessings, and opportunities. Thank you for making this one so special for me," the actor wrote in his caption.

Take a look:

In Animal, Ranbir Kapoor played the lead role of Ranvijay Singh. Rashmika was cast as Geetanjali Iyengar. Bobby played the main antagonist, Abrar Haque. It also featured Triptii Dimri, Anil Kapoor, Suresh Oberoi, Shakti Kapoor, and others.

