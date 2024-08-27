Animal: Farhan Akhtar says Ranbir Kapoor and Sandeep Reddy Vanga's film 'didn't work' for him personally; 'I feel that the character is problematic'

Sandeep Reddy Vanga's film, Animal was released in 2023. While it has been more than six months since its release, the chatter around Vanga's directorial doesn't seem to end soon. Animal received mixed responses from the audience with a section of people highlighting how Ranbir Kapoor-starrer promotes toxic masculinity and misogyny. After Mahesh Bhatt and Arshad Warsi, Farhan Akhtar is the latest celebrity to talk about the film. Farhan feels that Animal didn't "work" for him on a personal level and he finds Ranbir's character, Ranvijay Singh, "problematic".

During his recent interview with Faye D'Souza, Farhan Akhtar was asked to share his take on Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal. Farhan shared that while he liked Ranbir's performance, background score, and Vanga's commitment to directing the 2023 movie, the actor-filmmaker wouldn't recommend anyone to watch it.

Farhan said, "The film didn't do much for me. Is it something that I would recommend somebody to watch, I guess not." When asked if he had the opportunity to produce Animal, he answered, "No, I won't. it doesn't resonate with me. For me, I feel that the character is problematic."

However, the actor-filmmaker stated that it is not the right thing to tell other directors about the do's and don'ts of making the film. He added that everyone has their journey. The Dil Chahta Hai director shared he doesn't like such practices and there is no solution to it.

The Don 3 director further expressed that Animal didn't work for him "personally" while continuing that Sandeep Reddy Vanga's belief in the film is "commendable". While admiring his commitment, Farhan anticipated that the Animal director must have had interactions where people didn't act positively about the storyline. He added that Vanga would have still felt that he still wanted to direct the 2023 movie.

Earlier, filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt opened up about the mixed responses that Sandeep Reddy Vanga's directorial, Animal has been receiving since its release. In an interview with Hindustan Times, Bhatt shared that it is a part of the entertainment and called it a "bloodsport". The Sadak 2 director said that there are two kinds of people the ones who are happy when you fall and who celebrate your win.

Talking about his son-in-law Ranbir Kapoor's performance in the film, Mahesh Bhatt shared that the world has very few performers out of which some of them are spectators. Bhatt added that it takes "another kind of audacity to be a performer".

Meanwhile, Arshad Warsi shared that he loved watching Animal and that he hadn't watched a world like that before. Arshad called it a "figment of a man's imagination".

Animal also starred Rashmika Mandanna as the lead. Anil Kapoor, Triptii Dimri, and Bobby Deol were cast in crucial roles. While Anil played the role of Ranbir's father in the 2023 film, Triptii was cast in the supporting role of Zoya. Bobby was the antagonist, Abrar Haque. Shakti Kapoor, Prem Chopra, and Suresh Oberoi were also a part of this Vanga's directorial.

Coming back to Farhan Akhtar, the actor-filmmaker has worked in movies like Rock On, Rock On 2, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Luck By Chance, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag and more. He worked last as a lead in Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's film, Toofan in 2021.

As a producer, Farhan last produced Kunal Kemmu's Madgaon Express and now has Agni, Yudhra, and Ground Zero in the pipeline. Also, he is directing Don 3, starring Ranveer Singh.

